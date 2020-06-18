Amenities

Gorgeous Townhome in Excellent Location! - 3662 W Dusky Sky Ln, South Jordan, UT, 84095



$1,695 / month,



1955 Square Feet,

4 Bedrooms,

3 Bathrooms,



2 Car Garage,

Large Living Room & Kitchen

Beautiful Flooring Throughout,

Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, and Microwave all included,

Washer & Dryer Included,

Plenty of storage space throughout,



Great location with amazing views!



1 pet allowed under 30 lbs w/ $400 pet deposit and $50 in pet rent per month,



Tenants are responsible for Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer,



Rent $1,695.00

Security Deposit $1700 with $1500 Refundable,

$45 Application fee per applicant,

Credit/Criminal Checks,



Available April 6, 2020,



TEXT Kylee (801) 865-6488



*This townhome is professionally managed by Logic Property Management, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, and online application and payments.



