Last updated April 20 2020 at 6:16 AM

3662 W Dusky Sky Ln

3662 Dusk Sky Lane · (801) 865-6488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3662 Dusk Sky Lane, South Jordan, UT 84009

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3662 W Dusky Sky Ln · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1955 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Gorgeous Townhome in Excellent Location! - 3662 W Dusky Sky Ln, South Jordan, UT, 84095

$1,695 / month,

1955 Square Feet,
4 Bedrooms,
3 Bathrooms,

2 Car Garage,
Large Living Room & Kitchen
Beautiful Flooring Throughout,
Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, and Microwave all included,
Washer & Dryer Included,
Plenty of storage space throughout,

Great location with amazing views!

1 pet allowed under 30 lbs w/ $400 pet deposit and $50 in pet rent per month,

Tenants are responsible for Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer,

Rent $1,695.00
Security Deposit $1700 with $1500 Refundable,
$45 Application fee per applicant,
Credit/Criminal Checks,

Available April 6, 2020,

TEXT Kylee (801) 865-6488

*This townhome is professionally managed by Logic Property Management, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, and online application and payments. ALERT: If you see an ad for this property on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our properties on Craigslist and it is likely fraud. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Logic Property Management.

(RLNE5096332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3662 W Dusky Sky Ln have any available units?
3662 W Dusky Sky Ln has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3662 W Dusky Sky Ln have?
Some of 3662 W Dusky Sky Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3662 W Dusky Sky Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3662 W Dusky Sky Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3662 W Dusky Sky Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3662 W Dusky Sky Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3662 W Dusky Sky Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3662 W Dusky Sky Ln does offer parking.
Does 3662 W Dusky Sky Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3662 W Dusky Sky Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3662 W Dusky Sky Ln have a pool?
No, 3662 W Dusky Sky Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3662 W Dusky Sky Ln have accessible units?
No, 3662 W Dusky Sky Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3662 W Dusky Sky Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3662 W Dusky Sky Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 3662 W Dusky Sky Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3662 W Dusky Sky Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
