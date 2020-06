Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

MOVE IN SPECIAL: HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT



3 bedroom 3 bath Town Home in South Jordan. Spacious open floor plan, nice open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, master suite with walk in closet. Close to parks, shopping centers and restaurants.



***TENANT TO PAY GAS AND ELECTRIC***



