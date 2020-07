Amenities

in unit laundry carport recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets extra storage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet extra storage in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking internet access

Like New 2 Bd Executive Basement Apartment - Like New Luxurious 2 Bedroom Basement Apartment. 2 Full Bath with Garden Tub. Main Level Living. 9' Ceilings.



Upgraded Custom Counters, Cabinets and Painting. Stainless Steel Appliances. Pantry. Extra Storage Space. Tile and Carpet Flooring. Large Walk In Closet. Over 1000 sq ft.



Private Entrance and Carport. Includes Newer Washer & Dryer. Yard Care Provided. Close to Day Break and Jordan Landing.



Rent $1275 with Incentive. Deposit $1275. $200 Per Month Extra for All Utilities/Cable/Internet. Sorry NO Pets or Smokers.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL BRAD 801-837-3732 OR MARIE 801-520-1653 OR YOU MAY VISIT US AT MMPROPERTIESSLC.COM TO APPLY ONLINE.



*ANY AND ALL QUESTIONS REGARDING THE APPLICATION QUALIFICATIONS MUST BE MADE THROUGH OUR OFFICE. THE QUALIFICATION PROCESS INVOLVES MANY ASPECTS. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE PRIOR TO APPLYING.



M&M Properties SLC 9205 S State St, Sandy, UT 84070

Ofc 801-897-2265 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm Sat-Sun CLOSED



(RLNE4946681)