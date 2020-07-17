All apartments in Sandy
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

715 W Villa Bluff Way

715 Villa Bluff Drive · (801) 417-5186
Location

715 Villa Bluff Drive, Sandy, UT 84070
Sandy Civic Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 715 W Villa Bluff Way · Avail. now

$1,375

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1235 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Cozy townhome in Amazing Community! - TO VIEW MORE PROPERTIES, SET UP SHOWINGS OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.COM

Upgraded 2 bedroom 2.5 townhome with new carpet! Open floor-plan perfect for entertaining. Lots of light throughout. Upstairs features a double master like layout! Each suite includes sizable closets with shelving. Washer/dryer on same level as bedrooms. 1-car garage with extra storage and a back patio for your entertaining needs. No Pets Please. Community features clubhouse, gym, pool, hot tub, and walking paths. Great access to shopping, dining, entertainment, I-15 & more.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5867033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 W Villa Bluff Way have any available units?
715 W Villa Bluff Way has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 715 W Villa Bluff Way have?
Some of 715 W Villa Bluff Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 W Villa Bluff Way currently offering any rent specials?
715 W Villa Bluff Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 W Villa Bluff Way pet-friendly?
No, 715 W Villa Bluff Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy.
Does 715 W Villa Bluff Way offer parking?
Yes, 715 W Villa Bluff Way offers parking.
Does 715 W Villa Bluff Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 715 W Villa Bluff Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 W Villa Bluff Way have a pool?
Yes, 715 W Villa Bluff Way has a pool.
Does 715 W Villa Bluff Way have accessible units?
No, 715 W Villa Bluff Way does not have accessible units.
Does 715 W Villa Bluff Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 W Villa Bluff Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 W Villa Bluff Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 W Villa Bluff Way does not have units with air conditioning.
