715 W Villa Bluff Way

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

Cozy townhome in Amazing Community! - TO VIEW MORE PROPERTIES, SET UP SHOWINGS OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.COM



Upgraded 2 bedroom 2.5 townhome with new carpet! Open floor-plan perfect for entertaining. Lots of light throughout. Upstairs features a double master like layout! Each suite includes sizable closets with shelving. Washer/dryer on same level as bedrooms. 1-car garage with extra storage and a back patio for your entertaining needs. No Pets Please. Community features clubhouse, gym, pool, hot tub, and walking paths. Great access to shopping, dining, entertainment, I-15 & more.



No Pets Allowed



