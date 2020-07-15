Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

918 Aspen Summit Dr Available 09/01/20 Large 3 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Beautiful, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished town home in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon. The main floor features a large living and dining area and a large, beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinets and granite countertops. Appliances include dish washer, gas range and microwave and fridge. Just off the kitchen is a large laundry room including washer and dryer and a Nest thermostat. The main floor also includes a balcony perfect for a bbq or sitting. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms including a large master suite and bath with dual vanities, walk-in shower and walk-in closet with built in closet systems. There is also a large, unfinished basement.



This property is located in Aspen Summit, a new town home community in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon. Fantastic location with easy access to the mountains, hiking up Slate Canyon or hiking / biking on the Bonneville Shoreline Trail. Located just minutes from Seven Peaks, BYU, UVU, East Bay Golf Course, Provo Towne Center Mall, easy I-15 access and much more. Tenants have access to the clubhouse including a swimming pool, fitness center and entertainment area.



The HOA fee is covered by the owner and includes sewer, water, landscape maintenance and snow removal. Available September 1st. Apply online at www.UtahRentals.com



Financials:



Rent: $1775/month

Security Deposit: $1775 OAC

One-time Lease Initiation fee: $150

Application fee: $35/person 18 & over



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5067709)