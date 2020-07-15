All apartments in Provo
Last updated July 15 2020

918 Aspen Summit Dr

918 S Aspen Summit Dr · (385) 325-2929
Location

918 S Aspen Summit Dr, Provo, UT 84606
Provo South

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 918 Aspen Summit Dr · Avail. Sep 1

$1,775

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2548 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
918 Aspen Summit Dr Available 09/01/20 Large 3 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Beautiful, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished town home in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon. The main floor features a large living and dining area and a large, beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinets and granite countertops. Appliances include dish washer, gas range and microwave and fridge. Just off the kitchen is a large laundry room including washer and dryer and a Nest thermostat. The main floor also includes a balcony perfect for a bbq or sitting. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms including a large master suite and bath with dual vanities, walk-in shower and walk-in closet with built in closet systems. There is also a large, unfinished basement.

This property is located in Aspen Summit, a new town home community in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon. Fantastic location with easy access to the mountains, hiking up Slate Canyon or hiking / biking on the Bonneville Shoreline Trail. Located just minutes from Seven Peaks, BYU, UVU, East Bay Golf Course, Provo Towne Center Mall, easy I-15 access and much more. Tenants have access to the clubhouse including a swimming pool, fitness center and entertainment area.

The HOA fee is covered by the owner and includes sewer, water, landscape maintenance and snow removal. Available September 1st. Apply online at www.UtahRentals.com

Financials:

Rent: $1775/month
Security Deposit: $1775 OAC
One-time Lease Initiation fee: $150
Application fee: $35/person 18 & over

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5067709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 Aspen Summit Dr have any available units?
918 Aspen Summit Dr has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 918 Aspen Summit Dr have?
Some of 918 Aspen Summit Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 Aspen Summit Dr currently offering any rent specials?
918 Aspen Summit Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 Aspen Summit Dr pet-friendly?
No, 918 Aspen Summit Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Provo.
Does 918 Aspen Summit Dr offer parking?
No, 918 Aspen Summit Dr does not offer parking.
Does 918 Aspen Summit Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 918 Aspen Summit Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 Aspen Summit Dr have a pool?
Yes, 918 Aspen Summit Dr has a pool.
Does 918 Aspen Summit Dr have accessible units?
No, 918 Aspen Summit Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 918 Aspen Summit Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 Aspen Summit Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 918 Aspen Summit Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 918 Aspen Summit Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
