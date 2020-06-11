All apartments in Provo
1727 N 950 W
Last updated June 11 2020 at 10:36 AM

1727 N 950 W

1727 North 950 West · (385) 333-2280
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1727 North 950 West, Provo, UT 84604
Grand View North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2106 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely, spacious 4 BR, 3.5 BA townhome near UVRMC. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Main floor has a large living room, 1/2 bath and big kitchen with a private fenced patio. Three bedrooms upstairs, including a roomy Master with private full bath, another large bedroom and a smaller bedroom with an additional full shared bath. Basement has one more bedroom, a 3/4 bath and a HUGE storage room! Garage parking for one car and one additional designated parking spot in private parking lot. Ideal for multi-generational occupants or for related roommates. Call/text Leuri, Property Manager, at 801-735-1942 to schedule a showing. Credit and Background check will be required. No smokers/vapers, no pets. Renter's Insurance required. Applications online at www.presidiopm.com. Offered by Presidio Property Management
Large, updated Townhome conveniently nestled between Provo & Orem near UVRMC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 N 950 W have any available units?
1727 N 950 W has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1727 N 950 W have?
Some of 1727 N 950 W's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1727 N 950 W currently offering any rent specials?
1727 N 950 W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 N 950 W pet-friendly?
No, 1727 N 950 W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Provo.
Does 1727 N 950 W offer parking?
Yes, 1727 N 950 W does offer parking.
Does 1727 N 950 W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1727 N 950 W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 N 950 W have a pool?
No, 1727 N 950 W does not have a pool.
Does 1727 N 950 W have accessible units?
No, 1727 N 950 W does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 N 950 W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1727 N 950 W has units with dishwashers.
Does 1727 N 950 W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1727 N 950 W has units with air conditioning.
