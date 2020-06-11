1727 N 950 W

Amenities

Lovely, spacious 4 BR, 3.5 BA townhome near UVRMC. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Main floor has a large living room, 1/2 bath and big kitchen with a private fenced patio. Three bedrooms upstairs, including a roomy Master with private full bath, another large bedroom and a smaller bedroom with an additional full shared bath. Basement has one more bedroom, a 3/4 bath and a HUGE storage room! Garage parking for one car and one additional designated parking spot in private parking lot. Ideal for multi-generational occupants or for related roommates. Call/text Leuri, Property Manager, at 801-735-1942 to schedule a showing. Credit and Background check will be required. No smokers/vapers, no pets. Renter's Insurance required. Applications online at www.presidiopm.com. Offered by Presidio Property Management

