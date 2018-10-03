Amenities

774 S 850 E Available 07/01/20 Updated Kitchen with tile and Granite - Awesome Orem Neighborhood - Watch video tour of this home at http://youtu.be/FBHHRruVmjY



This home is located in the Southeast corner of Orem in a very solid neighborhood just above the River bottoms. Close to the mall, dining, employment, BYU, shopping, etc. We recently put in a brand new kitchen - new cabinets, granite countertops, tile flooring, can lighting, new refrigerator, new microwave, and new paint. It looks beautiful. This home has an updated roof, newer windows, newer soffit and fascia, and more. The home also features a back deck, concrete patio, fenced back yard, sprinkler system, over-sized two car garage with workbench, hobby room, garden boxes and more. This is really a nice home and it will not last long. We are looking for a tenant to pay the rent on time and maintain the home and yard in good condition.



Year built: 1977

Style: Split Entry

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Square Feet: 2690

Cooling: Swamp

Garage: 2 Car

Rent Amount: $1795/ month

Deposit: $1795



NO SMOKERS/NO PETS (Don’t even call to ask)



If you have a good rental history, decent financials, and a clean criminal background, please call 720-210-5394 to schedule a time to view the home. Owner of the home is a licensed real estate agent.



(RLNE5848633)