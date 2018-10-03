All apartments in Orem
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

774 S 850 E

774 South 850 East · (385) 985-3848
Location

774 South 850 East, Orem, UT 84097
Scera Park South

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 774 S 850 E · Avail. Jul 1

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2690 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
774 S 850 E Available 07/01/20 Updated Kitchen with tile and Granite - Awesome Orem Neighborhood - Watch video tour of this home at http://youtu.be/FBHHRruVmjY

This home is located in the Southeast corner of Orem in a very solid neighborhood just above the River bottoms. Close to the mall, dining, employment, BYU, shopping, etc. We recently put in a brand new kitchen - new cabinets, granite countertops, tile flooring, can lighting, new refrigerator, new microwave, and new paint. It looks beautiful. This home has an updated roof, newer windows, newer soffit and fascia, and more. The home also features a back deck, concrete patio, fenced back yard, sprinkler system, over-sized two car garage with workbench, hobby room, garden boxes and more. This is really a nice home and it will not last long. We are looking for a tenant to pay the rent on time and maintain the home and yard in good condition.

Year built: 1977
Style: Split Entry
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3
Square Feet: 2690
Cooling: Swamp
Garage: 2 Car
Rent Amount: $1795/ month
Deposit: $1795

NO SMOKERS/NO PETS (Don’t even call to ask)

If you have a good rental history, decent financials, and a clean criminal background, please call 720-210-5394 to schedule a time to view the home. Owner of the home is a licensed real estate agent.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY
Home Basics Real Estate supports, and is committed to, equal housing opportunity. We do not discriminate against anyone on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, or source of income.

(RLNE5848633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 774 S 850 E have any available units?
774 S 850 E has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 774 S 850 E have?
Some of 774 S 850 E's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 774 S 850 E currently offering any rent specials?
774 S 850 E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 774 S 850 E pet-friendly?
No, 774 S 850 E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orem.
Does 774 S 850 E offer parking?
Yes, 774 S 850 E does offer parking.
Does 774 S 850 E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 774 S 850 E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 774 S 850 E have a pool?
No, 774 S 850 E does not have a pool.
Does 774 S 850 E have accessible units?
Yes, 774 S 850 E has accessible units.
Does 774 S 850 E have units with dishwashers?
No, 774 S 850 E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 774 S 850 E have units with air conditioning?
No, 774 S 850 E does not have units with air conditioning.
