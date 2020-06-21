Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

721 E 640 N Available 08/07/20 4 Bd 3 Bath 2 Car Garage in Orem - Upgrades Through-Out. Beautiful Hardwood Floors. Closets Organizers. Newer Windows. Over 2300 sq ft.

Main Level: Family Room. Remodeled Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Lots of Cabinet Space. Master Bedroom with Large Closet and Private 3/4 Bath. 2 More Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath.



Basement: Large Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace and Walk-Out to Garage. 1 Bedroom. Storage Room with Sink & Cabinet. 3/4 Bath/Laundry Room. More Storage Areas.



Large Deck off Kitchen. Fenced Back Yard. Garden Area. RV Parking with Drive Through Gate. Close to Shopping, Canyon View Jr High and 10 Minutes to I-15.



Rent $1700 with Incentive. Deposit $1700. Tenant Transfers & Pays Power/Gas. Water/Sewer/Trash $125 Monthly. Small Pet (under 20 lbs, breed restrictive) Negotiable with Additional Deposit and Monthly Pet Fee. NO Smokers.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL BRAD 801-837-3732 OR MARIE 801-520-1653 OR YOU MAY VISIT US AT MMPROPERTIESSLC.COM TO APPLY ONLINE.



*ANY AND ALL QUESTIONS REGARDING THE APPLICATION QUALIFICATIONS MUST BE MADE THROUGH OUR OFFICE. THE QUALIFICATION PROCESS INVOLVES MANY ASPECTS. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE PRIOR TO APPLYING.



M&M Properties SLC 9205 S State St, Sandy, UT 84070

Ofc 801-897-2265 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm Sat-Sun CLOSED



(RLNE2642663)