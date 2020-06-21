All apartments in Orem
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

721 E 640 N

721 East 640 North · (801) 837-3732
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

721 East 640 North, Orem, UT 84097
Orchard South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 721 E 640 N · Avail. Aug 7

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2319 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
721 E 640 N Available 08/07/20 4 Bd 3 Bath 2 Car Garage in Orem - Upgrades Through-Out. Beautiful Hardwood Floors. Closets Organizers. Newer Windows. Over 2300 sq ft.
.
Main Level: Family Room. Remodeled Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Lots of Cabinet Space. Master Bedroom with Large Closet and Private 3/4 Bath. 2 More Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath.

Basement: Large Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace and Walk-Out to Garage. 1 Bedroom. Storage Room with Sink & Cabinet. 3/4 Bath/Laundry Room. More Storage Areas.

Large Deck off Kitchen. Fenced Back Yard. Garden Area. RV Parking with Drive Through Gate. Close to Shopping, Canyon View Jr High and 10 Minutes to I-15.

Rent $1700 with Incentive. Deposit $1700. Tenant Transfers & Pays Power/Gas. Water/Sewer/Trash $125 Monthly. Small Pet (under 20 lbs, breed restrictive) Negotiable with Additional Deposit and Monthly Pet Fee. NO Smokers.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL BRAD 801-837-3732 OR MARIE 801-520-1653 OR YOU MAY VISIT US AT MMPROPERTIESSLC.COM TO APPLY ONLINE.

*ANY AND ALL QUESTIONS REGARDING THE APPLICATION QUALIFICATIONS MUST BE MADE THROUGH OUR OFFICE. THE QUALIFICATION PROCESS INVOLVES MANY ASPECTS. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE PRIOR TO APPLYING.

M&M Properties SLC 9205 S State St, Sandy, UT 84070
Ofc 801-897-2265 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm Sat-Sun CLOSED

(RLNE2642663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 E 640 N have any available units?
721 E 640 N has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 721 E 640 N have?
Some of 721 E 640 N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 E 640 N currently offering any rent specials?
721 E 640 N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 E 640 N pet-friendly?
Yes, 721 E 640 N is pet friendly.
Does 721 E 640 N offer parking?
Yes, 721 E 640 N does offer parking.
Does 721 E 640 N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 E 640 N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 E 640 N have a pool?
No, 721 E 640 N does not have a pool.
Does 721 E 640 N have accessible units?
No, 721 E 640 N does not have accessible units.
Does 721 E 640 N have units with dishwashers?
No, 721 E 640 N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 721 E 640 N have units with air conditioning?
No, 721 E 640 N does not have units with air conditioning.
