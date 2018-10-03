All apartments in Orem
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:50 PM

68 East 700 North

68 E 700 N · No Longer Available
Location

68 E 700 N, Orem, UT 84057
Bonneville

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
ADDITIONAL INFO:
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)

Includes the following

• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit reporting services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH payments
Resident portal access
Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.
• Technology Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
High Speed Internet
HOA Amenities Access
Snow Removal
Landscaping

TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Electric & Gas

ANIMAL POLICY:
Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal
DNA Testing Fee $65
Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more information about our animal policies.

PARKING:
1 Car Attached Garage
1 Car Parking Pad

COMMUNITY:
The Loch's, located just west of I-15 on 800 North in Vineyard, Utah, is a highly sought after development in the Waters Edge community. Waters Edge consists of more than 400 acres that stretch to the shoreline of Utah Lake. 78 acres are open space, and more than 27 acres are enriched with parks, splash pads, playgrounds, soccer fields, and sports courts.

Notable Waters Edge highlights:

• Tucker Row community park
• Huge open grass spaces
• 2 clubhouses
• Pools
• Workout center
• 18-acre park
• Splash-pad
• Playgrounds
• 3 Athletic fields
• Pavilions
• 6-acre neighborhood park
• 3-Acre Beach park
• Sandy beach
• Pavilions
• 7 miles of Asphalt Trails

*** Information, Videos, and Pictures posted may not be the actual unit, are subject to change, and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site.***

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,475, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

