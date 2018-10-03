68 East 700 North

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access

ADDITIONAL INFO:

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)



Includes the following



• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.

• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):

Credit reporting services

Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door

Online ACH payments

Resident portal access

Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.

• Technology Package:

Water

Sewer

Trash

High Speed Internet

HOA Amenities Access

Snow Removal

Landscaping



TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:

Utilities: Electric & Gas



ANIMAL POLICY:

Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal

DNA Testing Fee $65

Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)

PARKING:

1 Car Attached Garage

1 Car Parking Pad



COMMUNITY:

The Loch's, located just west of I-15 on 800 North in Vineyard, Utah, is a highly sought after development in the Waters Edge community. Waters Edge consists of more than 400 acres that stretch to the shoreline of Utah Lake. 78 acres are open space, and more than 27 acres are enriched with parks, splash pads, playgrounds, soccer fields, and sports courts.



Notable Waters Edge highlights:



• Tucker Row community park

• Huge open grass spaces

• 2 clubhouses

• Pools

• Workout center

• 18-acre park

• Splash-pad

• Playgrounds

• 3 Athletic fields

• Pavilions

• 6-acre neighborhood park

• 3-Acre Beach park

• Sandy beach

• Pavilions

• 7 miles of Asphalt Trails



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,475, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

