518 E. 800 N. UNIT B

Centrally Located Affordable Office Space in Orem - If you are looking for some very affordable office space in an excellent location, this is a great option for you. Located just off of 800 in East Orem, this office space is easily accessible from anywhere in Utah County. There is plenty of parking for your employees and customers. The Stratford business park is home to many of Utah County' s top small businesses and you will find a wide variety of companies in this office park. The grounds and building are impressive and will certainly reflect well on your company. There are many buildings with office space available in Orem but so much of it is really junky. This is an opportunity to do business out of a great location offering nice spaces for an extremely affordable price.



This space includes three executive offices with desks, nine workstations, a commons area, a copy center area, and a large conference room. Available today!



Style: Office Space / Warehouse

SF: 1900

Offices: 3

Bathroom: 2

Rent Amount: $1700 / month

Deposit: $1700

Utilities: Included in rent

Lease: 1 year



Please call Home Basics Real Estate at 385-985-3848 to schedule a time to view the space.



