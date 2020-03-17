All apartments in Orem
518 E. 800 N. UNIT B
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

518 E. 800 N. UNIT B

518 East 800 North · (385) 985-3848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

518 East 800 North, Orem, UT 84097
Orchard South

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 518 E. 800 N. UNIT B · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

parking
conference room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
Centrally Located Affordable Office Space in Orem - If you are looking for some very affordable office space in an excellent location, this is a great option for you. Located just off of 800 in East Orem, this office space is easily accessible from anywhere in Utah County. There is plenty of parking for your employees and customers. The Stratford business park is home to many of Utah County' s top small businesses and you will find a wide variety of companies in this office park. The grounds and building are impressive and will certainly reflect well on your company. There are many buildings with office space available in Orem but so much of it is really junky. This is an opportunity to do business out of a great location offering nice spaces for an extremely affordable price.

This space includes three executive offices with desks, nine workstations, a commons area, a copy center area, and a large conference room. Available today!

Style: Office Space / Warehouse
SF: 1900
Offices: 3
Bathroom: 2
Rent Amount: $1700 / month
Deposit: $1700
Utilities: Included in rent
Lease: 1 year

Please call Home Basics Real Estate at 385-985-3848 to schedule a time to view the space.

(RLNE1911275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 E. 800 N. UNIT B have any available units?
518 E. 800 N. UNIT B has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 518 E. 800 N. UNIT B currently offering any rent specials?
518 E. 800 N. UNIT B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 E. 800 N. UNIT B pet-friendly?
No, 518 E. 800 N. UNIT B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orem.
Does 518 E. 800 N. UNIT B offer parking?
Yes, 518 E. 800 N. UNIT B does offer parking.
Does 518 E. 800 N. UNIT B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 E. 800 N. UNIT B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 E. 800 N. UNIT B have a pool?
No, 518 E. 800 N. UNIT B does not have a pool.
Does 518 E. 800 N. UNIT B have accessible units?
No, 518 E. 800 N. UNIT B does not have accessible units.
Does 518 E. 800 N. UNIT B have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 E. 800 N. UNIT B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 518 E. 800 N. UNIT B have units with air conditioning?
No, 518 E. 800 N. UNIT B does not have units with air conditioning.
