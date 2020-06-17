All apartments in Orem
284 N 590 E - 201
Last updated March 7 2020 at 11:44 AM

284 N 590 E - 201

284 N 590 E · (801) 704-3440
Location

284 N 590 E, Orem, UT 84058
Orem North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1324 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Nothing beats BRAND NEW! Be the first to cozy up in this luxurious new home...

RENT $1500 $600 DEPOSIT. CONTACT US NOW FOR CURRENT PROMOTIONS, UP TO ONE MONTH FREE ON APPROVED CREDIT!

This beautiful collection of modern style living apartment homes feature everything from a fully-equipped kitchen/bathrooms with designer finishes, and modern wood custom cabinets as well granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, distinctive wood style flooring through out the common areas and plush thick carpets in bed rooms. Modern fitness club Features, fully equipped kitchen, fitness center with cardio, Pool and hot tub. Media package includes 150 Direct T.V. & High speed internet, pet friendly. Conveniently located along four freeway exits and Frontrunner station. You couldn't live in a more centrally located condo just minutes from the UVU, BYU and 15 minute drive to silicon slopes ( Micron, Adobe, Vivant, etc. ) More natural and beautiful amenities cannot be found elsewhere. Provo Canyon, where hiking, fishing, biking tubing and skiing are all available to you in the right season.
3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment on the 2nd floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

