Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

226 N 680 E

226 N 680 E · No Longer Available
Location

226 N 680 E, Orem, UT 84058
Sunset Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
226 N 680 E Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Story Vineyard Townhome - Highlight Features:
- Wood Flooring in Kitchen
- Master Bathroom w/ Double Sinks
- Great Storage Space Throughout
- Amazing Amenities
- Cable & Internet Package Included

3 Story Townhome - 3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bathrooms - 1,600 sq. ft
.
Monthly Rent $1,295
Security Deposit $1,295

Utilities:
Tenant pays: Gas & Electric
Included: HOA, Water, Sewer, Trash, Basic Cable & Internet

Parking: 1 Car Garage + 1 Parking Spot (2 Car Maxinum)

Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove/Oven, Washer & Dryer Hookups

Amenities: Community Clubhouse, Weight Room, Pool, Kiddie Pool, Splash Pad, Jacuzzi, Basketball Courts, Pickle Ball Courts, Walking Paths

NO PETS
NO SMOKING

To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.

To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.

http://resepm.com/available-rentals/

***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***

RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3123009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 N 680 E have any available units?
226 N 680 E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orem, UT.
What amenities does 226 N 680 E have?
Some of 226 N 680 E's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 N 680 E currently offering any rent specials?
226 N 680 E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 N 680 E pet-friendly?
No, 226 N 680 E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orem.
Does 226 N 680 E offer parking?
Yes, 226 N 680 E does offer parking.
Does 226 N 680 E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 N 680 E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 N 680 E have a pool?
Yes, 226 N 680 E has a pool.
Does 226 N 680 E have accessible units?
No, 226 N 680 E does not have accessible units.
Does 226 N 680 E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 N 680 E has units with dishwashers.
Does 226 N 680 E have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 N 680 E does not have units with air conditioning.
