Amenities
226 N 680 E Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Story Vineyard Townhome - Highlight Features:
- Wood Flooring in Kitchen
- Master Bathroom w/ Double Sinks
- Great Storage Space Throughout
- Amazing Amenities
- Cable & Internet Package Included
3 Story Townhome - 3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bathrooms - 1,600 sq. ft
.
Monthly Rent $1,295
Security Deposit $1,295
Utilities:
Tenant pays: Gas & Electric
Included: HOA, Water, Sewer, Trash, Basic Cable & Internet
Parking: 1 Car Garage + 1 Parking Spot (2 Car Maxinum)
Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove/Oven, Washer & Dryer Hookups
Amenities: Community Clubhouse, Weight Room, Pool, Kiddie Pool, Splash Pad, Jacuzzi, Basketball Courts, Pickle Ball Courts, Walking Paths
NO PETS
NO SMOKING
To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.
To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.
http://resepm.com/available-rentals/
***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***
RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3123009)