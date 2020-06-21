Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage internet access

226 N 680 E Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Story Vineyard Townhome - Highlight Features:

- Wood Flooring in Kitchen

- Master Bathroom w/ Double Sinks

- Great Storage Space Throughout

- Amazing Amenities

- Cable & Internet Package Included



3 Story Townhome - 3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bathrooms - 1,600 sq. ft

Monthly Rent $1,295

Security Deposit $1,295



Utilities:

Tenant pays: Gas & Electric

Included: HOA, Water, Sewer, Trash, Basic Cable & Internet



Parking: 1 Car Garage + 1 Parking Spot (2 Car Maxinum)



Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove/Oven, Washer & Dryer Hookups



Amenities: Community Clubhouse, Weight Room, Pool, Kiddie Pool, Splash Pad, Jacuzzi, Basketball Courts, Pickle Ball Courts, Walking Paths



NO PETS

NO SMOKING



To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.



To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.



http://resepm.com/available-rentals/



***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***



RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3123009)