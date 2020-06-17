All apartments in Murray
832 E. Three Fountains Drive #184

832 Three Fountains Drive · (801) 262-3900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

832 Three Fountains Drive, Murray, UT 84117
Murray Northeast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 832 E. Three Fountains Drive #184 - #184 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
4 Bedroom Townhome at Three Fountains in Murray - This Spacious Townhome in the Well Groomed Three Fountains - Cottonwood Community is Ready for Move In. 3000 Square Feet of Recently Remodeled Living Space. The 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bath Includes a Master Suite with Balcony, Separate Bath and Walk In Closet. Open Area from Living Room to Dining Room with a Walk Out Patio Space. Kitchen Pantry and All Stainless Appliances. Basement - Family Room, Den, Bedroom & Laundry Room with 3/4 Bath. Unit has Central Air, 3 Parking Stalls, Storage & Washer/Dryer Hook-ups. Tenants have access to Community Pool, Clubhouse, Sport Courts & Playground. Owner Pays Water, Sewer, Trash & HOA fees. Sorry No Pets.

Centrally Located Off 900 E & 4900 S in Murray. Easy Access to Van Winkle Expressway then on to Recreation in the Wasatch Mountains. Close to Schools, Shopping and Parks.

* Call 801-262-3900 to schedule a showing or visit us online at www.pmsystems.net - view rental properties - Apply Now!

Please note - listing information may be changed without notice

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5536359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 E. Three Fountains Drive #184 have any available units?
832 E. Three Fountains Drive #184 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 832 E. Three Fountains Drive #184 have?
Some of 832 E. Three Fountains Drive #184's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 E. Three Fountains Drive #184 currently offering any rent specials?
832 E. Three Fountains Drive #184 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 E. Three Fountains Drive #184 pet-friendly?
No, 832 E. Three Fountains Drive #184 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murray.
Does 832 E. Three Fountains Drive #184 offer parking?
Yes, 832 E. Three Fountains Drive #184 does offer parking.
Does 832 E. Three Fountains Drive #184 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 832 E. Three Fountains Drive #184 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 E. Three Fountains Drive #184 have a pool?
Yes, 832 E. Three Fountains Drive #184 has a pool.
Does 832 E. Three Fountains Drive #184 have accessible units?
No, 832 E. Three Fountains Drive #184 does not have accessible units.
Does 832 E. Three Fountains Drive #184 have units with dishwashers?
No, 832 E. Three Fountains Drive #184 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 832 E. Three Fountains Drive #184 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 832 E. Three Fountains Drive #184 has units with air conditioning.
