832 E. Three Fountains Drive #184

4 Bedroom Townhome at Three Fountains in Murray - This Spacious Townhome in the Well Groomed Three Fountains - Cottonwood Community is Ready for Move In. 3000 Square Feet of Recently Remodeled Living Space. The 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bath Includes a Master Suite with Balcony, Separate Bath and Walk In Closet. Open Area from Living Room to Dining Room with a Walk Out Patio Space. Kitchen Pantry and All Stainless Appliances. Basement - Family Room, Den, Bedroom & Laundry Room with 3/4 Bath. Unit has Central Air, 3 Parking Stalls, Storage & Washer/Dryer Hook-ups. Tenants have access to Community Pool, Clubhouse, Sport Courts & Playground. Owner Pays Water, Sewer, Trash & HOA fees. Sorry No Pets.



Centrally Located Off 900 E & 4900 S in Murray. Easy Access to Van Winkle Expressway then on to Recreation in the Wasatch Mountains. Close to Schools, Shopping and Parks.



* Call 801-262-3900 to schedule a showing or visit us online at www.pmsystems.net - view rental properties - Apply Now!



Please note - listing information may be changed without notice



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5536359)