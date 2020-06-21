Amenities

6613 South 630 West Available 06/29/20 !!Home Sweet Home!! 4 Bedroom 4 bathroom - This classy yet contemporary 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home is located in a quiet, tucked away neighborhood, with easy access to everything. Close to shopping, transit, parks, and recreation. Access to I-15, hiking/biking/walking trails.. This home features everything your heart desires, and more. Enjoy a bright and open floor plan, vaulted ceiling, appliances, washer and dryer in unit, and gorgeous hardwood floors, partially fenced yard and plenty of storage. Three Car garage with enough driveway space for two more cars. Large patio with room for grill and outdoor seating.



Don't miss out on your remarkable home!



Apply Today!



Additional fees:

Application fee $50 (non-refundable)

Lease initiation $ 225

Re-key and inspection $75

Renters insurance is required we provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.

NO smoking inside or on the property.



Schools:

Grant School

Riverview Junior High School

Murray High School



See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.

For any other inquiries please call 801-828-8944



For questions regarding leasing please call (435) 755-8689 option 2



(RLNE5814237)