6613 South 630 West

6613 630 West · (435) 294-3893
Location

6613 630 West, Murray, UT 84123
Murray West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6613 South 630 West · Avail. Jun 29

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
6613 South 630 West Available 06/29/20 !!Home Sweet Home!! 4 Bedroom 4 bathroom - This classy yet contemporary 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home is located in a quiet, tucked away neighborhood, with easy access to everything. Close to shopping, transit, parks, and recreation. Access to I-15, hiking/biking/walking trails.. This home features everything your heart desires, and more. Enjoy a bright and open floor plan, vaulted ceiling, appliances, washer and dryer in unit, and gorgeous hardwood floors, partially fenced yard and plenty of storage. Three Car garage with enough driveway space for two more cars. Large patio with room for grill and outdoor seating.

Don't miss out on your remarkable home!

Apply Today!

Additional fees:
Application fee $50 (non-refundable)
Lease initiation $ 225
Re-key and inspection $75
Renters insurance is required we provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.
NO smoking inside or on the property.

Schools:
Grant School
Riverview Junior High School
Murray High School

See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.
For any other inquiries please call 801-828-8944

For questions regarding leasing please call (435) 755-8689 option 2

(RLNE5814237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

