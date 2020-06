Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

3 bedrooms 2 3/4 Bathroom Town home - Beautiful town home in a quiet tucked away community. Great floor plan with master, kitchen and laundry on the main level. Big bedrooms with nice closest. A bonus room upstairs can be used as a bedroom or office. Cozy living room with a gas fireplace. Attached 1 car garage and an additional designated parking space. Cute private patio. Conveniently located near shopping, freeway access and restaurants.



Additional fees:

Application fee $50 (non-refundable)

Lease initiation $225

Re-key and inspection $75

Renters insurance is required we provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.

NO smoking inside or on the property.



Schools:

Liberty School

Hillcrest Junior High School

Murray High School



See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.

For any other inquiries please call 801-828-8944



For questions regarding leasing please call (435) 755-8689 option 2



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5459369)