Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Calla Homes

930 E 3725 S · (801) 890-7540
Location

930 E 3725 S, Millcreek, UT 84094
High Point

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 954 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1589 sqft

Unit 928 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1589 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Calla Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
online portal
playground
Monaco offers a new kind of inspired lifestyle. A home with elegance and class like no other. Newly added luxury studios, enhanced amenities, full service staff and regal atmosphere.\n\nIncredible 2 Bedroom Layout. Bedrooms are on opposite sides of the apartment. 1 Full bath with vanity privacy and second 1/2 bath with large vanity area. Both bedrooms are oversized and include walk in closets. Central Air conditioning, private balcony, covered parking. All units include dishwasher and garbage disposal. Select units include Stainless Steel appliances and include the washer and dryer machines inside.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $0 on approved credit
Move-in Fees: $299 Lease Initiation Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Media Package (Cable/Internet): $154, Property Tax: $15
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: Call for breed restrictions. No weight limit.
Parking Details: 1 and 2 car garages, guest parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Calla Homes have any available units?
Calla Homes has 2 units available starting at $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Calla Homes have?
Some of Calla Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Calla Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Calla Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Calla Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Calla Homes is pet friendly.
Does Calla Homes offer parking?
Yes, Calla Homes offers parking.
Does Calla Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Calla Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Calla Homes have a pool?
No, Calla Homes does not have a pool.
Does Calla Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Calla Homes has accessible units.
Does Calla Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Calla Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Calla Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Calla Homes has units with air conditioning.
