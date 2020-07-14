Calla Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly accepts section 8 bbq/grill online portal playground

Monaco offers a new kind of inspired lifestyle. A home with elegance and class like no other. Newly added luxury studios, enhanced amenities, full service staff and regal atmosphere.



Incredible 2 Bedroom Layout. Bedrooms are on opposite sides of the apartment. 1 Full bath with vanity privacy and second 1/2 bath with large vanity area. Both bedrooms are oversized and include walk in closets. Central Air conditioning, private balcony, covered parking. All units include dishwasher and garbage disposal. Select units include Stainless Steel appliances and include the washer and dryer machines inside.