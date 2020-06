Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Newly remodeled home in Olympus Cove for rent!! - Location, location, location!! This gorgeous home has been fully remodeled from top to bottom. There are huge windows throughout and skylights giving the home a nice open, bright feel!! This home has gorgeous mountain views and a long deck that stretches along the back side of the house for your enjoyment. There are 2 fireplaces one on each level of the home and a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Close to the canyon for all year fun and freeway access for your convenience. Contact us for a showing.. this beauty won't last long!! Square footage is approximate. Applicant to verify all information.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5805921)