Home
/
Millcreek, UT
/
3436 S. Brookview Ln.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

3436 S. Brookview Ln.

3436 S Brook View Ln · (801) 865-6488
Location

3436 S Brook View Ln, Millcreek, UT 84106
Millcreek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3436 S. Brookview Ln. · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1782 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
tennis court
Gorgeous Townhome in Excellent Location! - 3436 S. Brookview Ln, Millcreek, UT, 84106

$2,095/month,

Furnished or Unfurnished Options Available,

Cable/Internet INCLUDED,
Water/Sewer/Trash INCLUDED,

1782 Square Feet,
2 Bedrooms,
2 Bathrooms,

2 Car Garage + Plenty of Additional Free Parking,
Gorgeous Stream through back yard,
2 Deck/Patios,

Large Living Room & Dining Room,
Beautiful Hardwood/Tile Floors,
Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, and Microwave all included,
Washer / Dryer included,
Beautiful Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space for storage,
Plenty of cabinet & closet space throughout,

Excellent Community amenities such as Pool, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, etc.
HOA handles all Landscaping and Snow Removal,

Great access to Downtown and Sugarhouse,

Tenants are responsible for Gas/Electric ONLY,

Lease Term 12 Months w/ Option to Renew,

Rent $2,095.00
Security Deposit $2,000 with $1,700 Refundable,
$45 Application fee per applicant w/ Credit/Criminal Checks,

NO PETS

Available June 1, 2020,

TEXT Kylee (801) 865-6488

*This property is professionally managed by Logic Property Management, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, and online application and payments. ALERT: If you see an ad for this property on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our properties on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Logic Property Management.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4670906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3436 S. Brookview Ln. have any available units?
3436 S. Brookview Ln. has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3436 S. Brookview Ln. have?
Some of 3436 S. Brookview Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3436 S. Brookview Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
3436 S. Brookview Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3436 S. Brookview Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 3436 S. Brookview Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Millcreek.
Does 3436 S. Brookview Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 3436 S. Brookview Ln. does offer parking.
Does 3436 S. Brookview Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3436 S. Brookview Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3436 S. Brookview Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 3436 S. Brookview Ln. has a pool.
Does 3436 S. Brookview Ln. have accessible units?
No, 3436 S. Brookview Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 3436 S. Brookview Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3436 S. Brookview Ln. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3436 S. Brookview Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3436 S. Brookview Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
