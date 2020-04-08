Amenities

Gorgeous Townhome in Excellent Location! - 3436 S. Brookview Ln, Millcreek, UT, 84106



$2,095/month,



Furnished or Unfurnished Options Available,



Cable/Internet INCLUDED,

Water/Sewer/Trash INCLUDED,



1782 Square Feet,

2 Bedrooms,

2 Bathrooms,



2 Car Garage + Plenty of Additional Free Parking,

Gorgeous Stream through back yard,

2 Deck/Patios,



Large Living Room & Dining Room,

Beautiful Hardwood/Tile Floors,

Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, and Microwave all included,

Washer / Dryer included,

Beautiful Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space for storage,

Plenty of cabinet & closet space throughout,



Excellent Community amenities such as Pool, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, etc.

HOA handles all Landscaping and Snow Removal,



Great access to Downtown and Sugarhouse,



Tenants are responsible for Gas/Electric ONLY,



Lease Term 12 Months w/ Option to Renew,



Rent $2,095.00

Security Deposit $2,000 with $1,700 Refundable,

$45 Application fee per applicant w/ Credit/Criminal Checks,



NO PETS



Available June 1, 2020,



TEXT Kylee (801) 865-6488



*This property is professionally managed by Logic Property Management, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, and online application and payments. ALERT: If you see an ad for this property on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our properties on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Logic Property Management.



(RLNE4670906)