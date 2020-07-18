All apartments in Midvale
8263 Ivy Drive

8263 Ivy Drive · (801) 980-2009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8263 Ivy Drive, Midvale, UT 84047
Old Town Midvale

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8263 Ivy Drive - 8263 Ivy Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$1,425

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
8263 Ivy Drive - 8263 Ivy Drive Available 08/01/20 Large 3 bedroom duplex in Midvale - Great location, great price, wonderful amenities that include 2 car garage, fenced in backyard, close freeway access, in a charming neighborhood. If you are looking for a nice, cozy 3 bedroom duplex, this is the place for you. New carpet and new paint were done just one year ago. To schedule a showing please call us at 801-980-2009 or visit our website rentfromboardwalk.com to see more information and a virtual tour on this home. If this home does not suit your needs please check out the other fantastic properties we have listed on our website.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (801) 980-2009 If this home is occupied we will coordinate showing times with the current tenants.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water, sewer, trash

PET RULE: *Pets Negotiable** We use a third-party pet policy service, all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://boardwalkpm.petscreening.com

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12 month preferred

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: Applications are found on our website www.RentFromBoardwalk.com Save time by reviewing our rental criteria at www.bwprentals.com/qualify

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

Each tenant 18 and older must fill out a separate application
* $40 for online applications/ $50 for applications filled out in the office

SECURITY DEPOSIT:
$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee
$1425 refundable deposit – this amount may vary based on application screening results

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

(RLNE3623735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8263 Ivy Drive have any available units?
8263 Ivy Drive has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Midvale, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Midvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8263 Ivy Drive have?
Some of 8263 Ivy Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8263 Ivy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8263 Ivy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8263 Ivy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8263 Ivy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8263 Ivy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8263 Ivy Drive offers parking.
Does 8263 Ivy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8263 Ivy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8263 Ivy Drive have a pool?
No, 8263 Ivy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8263 Ivy Drive have accessible units?
No, 8263 Ivy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8263 Ivy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8263 Ivy Drive has units with dishwashers.
