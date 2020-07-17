All apartments in Midvale
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:30 PM

616 W Fourth Ave

616 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

616 4th Avenue, Midvale, UT 84047
Midvale Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
concierge
online portal
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
garage
online portal
This updated 1 bedroom,1 bathroom home is a must see! It is fully fenced with a beautifully landscaped yard. Comes equipped with a stove and a fridge. The location is unbeatable close to the highway, shopping, dinning and much more! This home won't last long, call us today!

Deposit Free Program: It cuts the upfront costs to provide easier access to great rentals while keeping money in your pocket!

THE BASICS:
- Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/010keyrenter/
- Available Date: 7/13/2020
- Parking: Assigned Parking Space
- Lease Term: One Year Minimum
- No Pets Allowed
- No Utilities Included

DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:
- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
- Monthly premium starting at $5/month
- Call for more details or click the link below for more info
- Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/
- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM! -$35 per month
Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:
- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Utility & Media Free Service Concierge
- Filter Change Program (if the property is enrolled)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
- Inspection App Included
- Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

IMPORTANT THINGS TO KNOW :
- NO SMOKING (if you smoke please don’t apply)
- Application Fee: $35 per applicant 18 or older (Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.)
- Tenant Advantage Program: $35 per month
- Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half month’s rent minimum coverage
- Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one month’s rent (100% Refundable)
- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent.
- Pets (if allowed): $35 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet. All pets & animals MUST be registered on KeyrenterSaltLake.com/pets
- Contact Us - Call or Text: 801-316-1590

Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

www.KeyrenterSaltLake.com

Amenities: Living Room, Patio, Water Heater (Tank - Gas), Swamp Cooling, W/D Hookups, Stove/Oven, Garage (1car), Fenced Yard (Full), Refrigerator, Basement (Unfinished), Forced Air Heating, Fenced Yard (Part), Sprinklers (Auto)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 W Fourth Ave have any available units?
616 W Fourth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midvale, UT.
How much is rent in Midvale, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Midvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 W Fourth Ave have?
Some of 616 W Fourth Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 W Fourth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
616 W Fourth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 W Fourth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 616 W Fourth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midvale.
Does 616 W Fourth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 616 W Fourth Ave offers parking.
Does 616 W Fourth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 W Fourth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 W Fourth Ave have a pool?
No, 616 W Fourth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 616 W Fourth Ave have accessible units?
No, 616 W Fourth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 616 W Fourth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 W Fourth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
