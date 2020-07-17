616 W Fourth Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated concierge online portal

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities concierge parking garage online portal

This updated 1 bedroom,1 bathroom home is a must see! It is fully fenced with a beautifully landscaped yard. Comes equipped with a stove and a fridge. The location is unbeatable close to the highway, shopping, dinning and much more! This home won't last long, call us today!



Deposit Free Program: It cuts the upfront costs to provide easier access to great rentals while keeping money in your pocket!



THE BASICS:

- Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/010keyrenter/

- Available Date: 7/13/2020

- Parking: Assigned Parking Space

- Lease Term: One Year Minimum

- No Pets Allowed

- No Utilities Included



DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:

- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.

- Monthly premium starting at $5/month

- Call for more details or click the link below for more info

- Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/

- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM! -$35 per month

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)

- Utility & Media Free Service Concierge

- Filter Change Program (if the property is enrolled)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

- Inspection App Included

- Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)



IMPORTANT THINGS TO KNOW :

- NO SMOKING (if you smoke please don’t apply)

- Application Fee: $35 per applicant 18 or older (Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.)

- Tenant Advantage Program: $35 per month

- Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half month’s rent minimum coverage

- Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one month’s rent (100% Refundable)

- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent.

- Pets (if allowed): $35 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet. All pets & animals MUST be registered on KeyrenterSaltLake.com/pets

- Contact Us - Call or Text: 801-316-1590



Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



www.KeyrenterSaltLake.com



Amenities: Living Room, Patio, Water Heater (Tank - Gas), Swamp Cooling, W/D Hookups, Stove/Oven, Garage (1car), Fenced Yard (Full), Refrigerator, Basement (Unfinished), Forced Air Heating, Fenced Yard (Part), Sprinklers (Auto)