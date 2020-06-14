All apartments in Lehi
2636 N Elm Dr
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

2636 N Elm Dr

2636 North Elm Drive · (385) 282-4663
Location

2636 North Elm Drive, Lehi, UT 84043

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2450 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Town-Home- 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, Approx. 2450 Sq. Ft., Built in 2006
Town-Home Includes Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge, and Oven, Granite Counter-Tops, Dining Room, Family Room, Cozy Fireplace, Ceiling Fans, Walk-In Closets, Tile Floors, High and Vaulted Ceilings, "Nest" Smart Thermostat, Cold Storage, Central A/C, and newly installed Washer and Dyer, 2 Car Garage. Access to Community Pool, Fitness Center, and Park!
HOA Fees Paid by Owner
No Smoking; No Pets
Renters Insurance Required
**TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES**
"TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR A PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE"
https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent

For further questions contact PMI at info.pmi@utah.com or call (801) 228-0124

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2636 N Elm Dr have any available units?
2636 N Elm Dr has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2636 N Elm Dr have?
Some of 2636 N Elm Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2636 N Elm Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2636 N Elm Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2636 N Elm Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2636 N Elm Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehi.
Does 2636 N Elm Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2636 N Elm Dr does offer parking.
Does 2636 N Elm Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2636 N Elm Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2636 N Elm Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2636 N Elm Dr has a pool.
Does 2636 N Elm Dr have accessible units?
No, 2636 N Elm Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2636 N Elm Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2636 N Elm Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2636 N Elm Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2636 N Elm Dr has units with air conditioning.
