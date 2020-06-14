2636 N Elm Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Town-Home- 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, Approx. 2450 Sq. Ft., Built in 2006

Town-Home Includes Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge, and Oven, Granite Counter-Tops, Dining Room, Family Room, Cozy Fireplace, Ceiling Fans, Walk-In Closets, Tile Floors, High and Vaulted Ceilings, "Nest" Smart Thermostat, Cold Storage, Central A/C, and newly installed Washer and Dyer, 2 Car Garage. Access to Community Pool, Fitness Center, and Park!

HOA Fees Paid by Owner

No Smoking; No Pets

Renters Insurance Required

**TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES**

