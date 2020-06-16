Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage pool basketball court clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage

24 North 2000 West Available 07/02/20 Beautiful Townhome in Gateway Community - Beautiful inside. Open spacious floor plan, 2 Car Garage, Gas fireplace, washer and dryer hookups, refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher. Unfinished basement for extra storage. Easy freeway access, great location.



The HOA fee is included in rent and covers: Access to the pool, the clubhouse which has a large gathering room with kitchenette, basketball court, lawn care and snow removal.



3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2237 sqft. $1675 rent, $1675 security deposit. First months rent is prorated to the day you take tenancy. Smoking is not permitted and pets are not allowed. HOA Fee is included with rent. One year contract required. Sqft measurement is from county records.



If you want to apply you first need to tour the property then visit our website to fill out an application www.kasteelproperty.com. Office number for Kasteel Property Management 801-787-1177.



For a tour call Jeff at Kasteel Property Management 801-616-2726.



Please be prepared with the address to reference the property you are calling about.



24 North 2000 West

Lehi, UT 84043



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3688884)