All apartments in Lehi
Find more places like 24 North 2000 West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lehi, UT
/
24 North 2000 West
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

24 North 2000 West

24 N 2000 W · (801) 616-2726
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lehi
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

24 N 2000 W, Lehi, UT 84043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 24 North 2000 West · Avail. Jul 2

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2237 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
24 North 2000 West Available 07/02/20 Beautiful Townhome in Gateway Community - Beautiful inside. Open spacious floor plan, 2 Car Garage, Gas fireplace, washer and dryer hookups, refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher. Unfinished basement for extra storage. Easy freeway access, great location.

The HOA fee is included in rent and covers: Access to the pool, the clubhouse which has a large gathering room with kitchenette, basketball court, lawn care and snow removal.

3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2237 sqft. $1675 rent, $1675 security deposit. First months rent is prorated to the day you take tenancy. Smoking is not permitted and pets are not allowed. HOA Fee is included with rent. One year contract required. Sqft measurement is from county records.

If you want to apply you first need to tour the property then visit our website to fill out an application www.kasteelproperty.com. Office number for Kasteel Property Management 801-787-1177.

For a tour call Jeff at Kasteel Property Management 801-616-2726.

Please be prepared with the address to reference the property you are calling about.

24 North 2000 West
Lehi, UT 84043

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3688884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 North 2000 West have any available units?
24 North 2000 West has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24 North 2000 West have?
Some of 24 North 2000 West's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 North 2000 West currently offering any rent specials?
24 North 2000 West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 North 2000 West pet-friendly?
No, 24 North 2000 West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehi.
Does 24 North 2000 West offer parking?
Yes, 24 North 2000 West does offer parking.
Does 24 North 2000 West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 North 2000 West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 North 2000 West have a pool?
Yes, 24 North 2000 West has a pool.
Does 24 North 2000 West have accessible units?
No, 24 North 2000 West does not have accessible units.
Does 24 North 2000 West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 North 2000 West has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 North 2000 West have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 North 2000 West does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 24 North 2000 West?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd
Lehi, UT 84043

Similar Pages

Lehi 1 BedroomsLehi 2 Bedrooms
Lehi Apartments with BalconyLehi Apartments with Parking
Lehi Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UT
American Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTBluffdale, UTKearns, UTSpanish Fork, UTSyracuse, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Mountainland Technical CollegeSalt Lake Community College
LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Weber State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity