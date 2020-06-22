All apartments in Herriman
14813 S Breccia Ct
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

14813 S Breccia Ct

14813 S Breccia Ct · (385) 236-5514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14813 S Breccia Ct, Herriman, UT 84096

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14813 S Breccia Ct · Avail. Jul 1

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1795 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
14813 S Breccia Ct Available 07/01/20 Stunning 3-Story Town-home AVAILABLE in Herriman! - ADDITIONAL INFO:
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)

Includes the following

• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit reporting services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH payments
Resident portal access
Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.
• Technology Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
High Speed Internet
Snow Removal
Landscaping

TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Electric & Gas

ANIMAL POLICY:
Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal
DNA Testing Fee $65
Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more information about our animal policies.

PARKING:
1-Car Attached Garage
1-Car Parking Pad

COMMUNITY:
Village at The Boulders is an outstanding new community on the west side of the Salt Lake Valley in Herriman, Utah. This convenient location allows access to great entertainment, limitless outdoor activities, and breathtaking views.

Notable Highlights in Herriman:

• Black Ridge Reservoir
• Herriman Towne Center
• 10+ Miles of Trails for Hiking and Biking
• J.L. Sorenson Recreation Center
• Numerous Parks
• REAL Monarchs Stadium

*** Information, Videos, and Pictures posted may not be the actual unit, are subject to change, and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site.***

(RLNE4687647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14813 S Breccia Ct have any available units?
14813 S Breccia Ct has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14813 S Breccia Ct have?
Some of 14813 S Breccia Ct's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14813 S Breccia Ct currently offering any rent specials?
14813 S Breccia Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14813 S Breccia Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 14813 S Breccia Ct is pet friendly.
Does 14813 S Breccia Ct offer parking?
Yes, 14813 S Breccia Ct does offer parking.
Does 14813 S Breccia Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14813 S Breccia Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14813 S Breccia Ct have a pool?
No, 14813 S Breccia Ct does not have a pool.
Does 14813 S Breccia Ct have accessible units?
No, 14813 S Breccia Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 14813 S Breccia Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 14813 S Breccia Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14813 S Breccia Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14813 S Breccia Ct has units with air conditioning.
