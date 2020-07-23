All apartments in Herriman
Find more places like 14788 S Agate Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Herriman, UT
/
14788 S Agate Ct
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:30 AM

14788 S Agate Ct

14788 S Agate Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Herriman
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

14788 S Agate Ct, Herriman, UT 84096

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Gorgeous 3-Story Premier Townhomes in The Boulders in Herriman. Spacious Floor Plan! - ADDITIONAL INFO:
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)
Includes the Following:
• Liability Insurance: Available through MAXX PM, or your own provider
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit Reporting Services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH Payments
Resident Portal Access
Maintenance Portal, and 24/hr. Emergency Maintenance Call Line
• Technology Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
High-Speed Internet
HOA Amenities Access
Snow Removal
Landscaping

TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Electric & Gas

ANIMAL POLICY:
Initial Animal Fee: $250/animal
DNA Testing Fee $65
Monthly Fee(s): $50/month (0-49 lbs.), $75/month (50+ lbs.)
Visit www.maxxpm.com/animal-policy for more information about our animal policies.

PARKING:
1-Car Attached Garage
1-Car Parking Pad

COMMUNITY:
Village at The Boulders is an outstanding community on the west side of the Salt Lake Valley in Herriman, Utah. The 3-story Payton V5 model boasts an attached garage and an additional parking pad included in your rental fees. Our standard model includes excellent appliances and lighting. This convenient location also allows access to a variety of first-rate entertainment, world-class outdoor activities, and delicious restaurants.

Notable Highlights in Herriman:
• Herriman Towne Center
• Black Ridge Reservoir (900+ feet of beachfront)
• 10+ Miles of Trails for Hiking and Biking
• J.L. Sorenson Recreation Center
• Community Park
• Expansive Recreational Green Space
• REAL Monarchs Stadium

*** Information, Videos, and Pictures posted may not be the actual unit, are subject to change, and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site. ***

(RLNE4811104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14788 S Agate Ct have any available units?
14788 S Agate Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herriman, UT.
What amenities does 14788 S Agate Ct have?
Some of 14788 S Agate Ct's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14788 S Agate Ct currently offering any rent specials?
14788 S Agate Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14788 S Agate Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 14788 S Agate Ct is pet friendly.
Does 14788 S Agate Ct offer parking?
Yes, 14788 S Agate Ct offers parking.
Does 14788 S Agate Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14788 S Agate Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14788 S Agate Ct have a pool?
No, 14788 S Agate Ct does not have a pool.
Does 14788 S Agate Ct have accessible units?
No, 14788 S Agate Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 14788 S Agate Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 14788 S Agate Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14788 S Agate Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14788 S Agate Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Incline at Anthem 55+
11901 South Freedom Park Dr.
Herriman, UT 84096
Solameer Townhomes
13357 S Prima Sol Dr
Herriman, UT 84096
Haven Dell
14997 S Still Harmony Way
Herriman, UT 84096
Copperwood
5657 West 11840 S
Herriman, UT 84096
Aspira at Anthem
5353 Anthem Park Boulevard
Herriman, UT 84096
Herriman Towne Center
12883 S Brundisi Way
Herriman, UT 84096
Rockpoint Apartment Homes
15300 Porter Rockwell Boulevard
Herriman, UT 84065

Similar Pages

Herriman 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHerriman 2 Bedroom Apartments
Herriman 3 Bedroom ApartmentsHerriman Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Herriman Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTOrem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTLayton, UTOgden, UT
Taylorsville, UTMidvale, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTBountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTHolladay, UTLehi, UTRiverton, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UT
Cottonwood Heights, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UTWoods Cross, UTWest Point, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fort Herriman

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College