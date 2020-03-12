Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

14437 S Abbey Bend Ln Available 06/17/20 Upgraded Townhome! - ADDITIONAL INFO:

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)



Includes the following:



Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.

Resident Solutions Package (RSP):

Credit reporting services

Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door

Online ACH payments

Resident portal access

Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.

Technology Package:

Water

Sewer

Trash

High Speed Internet

HOA Amenities Access

Snow Removal

Landscaping



TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:

Utilities: Electric & Gas



ANIMAL POLICY:

Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal

Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)

Visit www.maxxpm.com/animal-policy for more information about our animal policies.



PARKING:

1 Car Attached Garage

1 Car Parking Pad



COMMUNITY:

Payton's Quarry is a highly sought after community located on the west side of the Salt Lake Valley in Herriman, Utah. This convenient location allows access to great entertainment, limitless outdoor activities, and breathtaking views.



Additional great features located nearby:



Black Ridge Reservoir (900+ feet of beach front)

Herriman Towne Center

10+ Miles of Trails for Hiking and Biking

J.L. Sorenson Recreation Center

Numerous Parks

REAL Monarchs Stadium



