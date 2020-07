Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Open floor plan with large kitchen island and spacious yard. Complete online lease application on all tenants over 18. Qualifications: gross monthly income 3x rent, stable employment, good landlord references & no felonies. Security deposit must be submitted with application to be considered complete. Deposit must be certified funds, payable to the owner and mailed/dropped off at our office in Austin. Move in/hold up to 2 weeks after application. Select lease end last day of month March thru July 2021.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.