Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill package receiving parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry dog park hot tub

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome to Chelsea Creek Apartments located in beautiful Tyler, Texas. Enjoy unique property amenities as a swimming pool, clubroom and much more. You will enjoy the spacious apartments and a convenient location. At Chelsea Creek Apartments you are close to Super 1 Foods, Oliveto, Ghengis Grill, Walgreens, Tyler Junior College, University of Texas at Tyler, East Texas Medical Center and more! Plus, your pets will love calling Chelsea Creek home too!Let our responsive and professional management team go above and beyond to make you feel right at home. Call us today for more information on your new home at Chelsea Creek Apartments.