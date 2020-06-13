/
/
canton
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 PM
3 Apartments for rent in Canton, TX📍
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
1 Unit Available
Canton Lakeside Village
139 PR 7135, Canton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$999
1499 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Canton Lakeside Village - a beautiful community offering a scenic lake, quiet country living, and secluded homes. We are just miles away from the World Famous First Monday Trade Days here in our own Canton, Texas.
Results within 5 miles of Canton
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
150 Vz County Road 1104
150 VZ County Road 1104, Van Zandt County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1813 sqft
Country feel 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home with 2 Car detached garage located off Highway 19 on VZCR 1104. This property has a Canton Address but is located in Edgewood ISD. Pictures to come.
Results within 10 miles of Canton
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
288 South
288 South Houston Street, Grand Saline, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
350 sqft
WoodSpring Suites Houston 288 South Medical Center - Extended Stay Hotel in Houston, TX Near Texas Medical Center and Pearland An extended stay hotel, WoodSpring Suites Houston 288 South Medical Center is an excellent choice for medical
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Canton rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,000.
Some of the colleges located in the Canton area include Amberton University, El Centro College, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas Theological Seminary, and Eastfield College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.