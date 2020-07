Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage

AMAZING OPPORTUNITY FOR STORAGE AND LAND! The incredible fully fenced 12+ Acre property features gorgeous views, 1 acre pond and 2 wet weather creeks, detached garage for storage, barn and garden shed and dog kennels! Room to store boats, tractors, and everything else! Updated open concept home with new carpet in the bedrooms, designer cabinets, imported Mexican tile backsplash in kitchen, and designer finishes throughout! You don't want to miss this!