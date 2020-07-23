14013 Harris Ridge BLVD

Amenities

Updated kitchen and Bathroom! All appliances including washer/dryer 2 story 3/2.5 with 2 car garage, lovely private fenced yard, pet-friendly, Open kitchen/dining/living, pantry, breakfast bar, gas stove, fridge. Big storage under stairs. Faux wood blinds, Master has full private bath, walk-in closet, and sitting room. alley in back, so this unit has more privacy./2.5 townhome at great price. HOA maintained yard service. Exclusive community amenities include a pavillion, soccer field, sand volleyball etc