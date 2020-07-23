All apartments in Travis County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:40 PM

14013 Harris Ridge BLVD

14013 Harris Ridge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

14013 Harris Ridge Boulevard, Travis County, TX 78660

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
volleyball court
Updated kitchen and Bathroom! All appliances including washer/dryer 2 story 3/2.5 with 2 car garage, lovely private fenced yard, pet-friendly, Open kitchen/dining/living, pantry, breakfast bar, gas stove, fridge. Big storage under stairs. Faux wood blinds, Master has full private bath, walk-in closet, and sitting room. alley in back, so this unit has more privacy./2.5 townhome at great price. HOA maintained yard service. Exclusive community amenities include a pavillion, soccer field, sand volleyball etc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14013 Harris Ridge BLVD have any available units?
14013 Harris Ridge BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis County, TX.
What amenities does 14013 Harris Ridge BLVD have?
Some of 14013 Harris Ridge BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14013 Harris Ridge BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
14013 Harris Ridge BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14013 Harris Ridge BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 14013 Harris Ridge BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 14013 Harris Ridge BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 14013 Harris Ridge BLVD offers parking.
Does 14013 Harris Ridge BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14013 Harris Ridge BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14013 Harris Ridge BLVD have a pool?
No, 14013 Harris Ridge BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 14013 Harris Ridge BLVD have accessible units?
No, 14013 Harris Ridge BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 14013 Harris Ridge BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 14013 Harris Ridge BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14013 Harris Ridge BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 14013 Harris Ridge BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
