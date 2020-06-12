Apartment List
/
TX
/
the colony
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:18 PM

149 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in The Colony, TX

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
89 Units Available
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd, The Colony, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1153 sqft
Offering ONE MONTH FREE on select homes! We are open and are available for in-person tours!
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
119 Units Available
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St, The Colony, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1307 sqft
Upscale living in the Flatiron District. Modern interiors with faux wood flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and upgraded granite countertops. Football and soccer field, two fitness centers, and five pools, ponds, and lakes.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
91 Units Available
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir, The Colony, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1242 sqft
Luxury apartments feature a pool with waterfall, hiking and biking trails and lakeside fire pit. Interiors include in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and granite counters. Just off Plano Parkway and Windhaven Parkway.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
27 Units Available
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr, The Colony, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1080 sqft
Energy-saving kitchens, walk-in closets, breakfast bars and ceramic tile are standard in each unit. Select units may feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and newly renovated bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
28 Units Available
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd, The Colony, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1152 sqft
Great location close to shopping and dining on South Colony Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and large walk-in closets. Community features 24-hour gym, volleyball court and sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
69 Units Available
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir, The Colony, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1232 sqft
Waterfront living on Painted Lake. Units with custom gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, large soaking tubs, and 10' ceilings. Close to the Dallas North Tollway for easy access to Greater Dallas.
Results within 1 mile of The Colony
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
198 Units Available
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1150 sqft
Be inspired by the art of nature around you and the art of living in modern luxury at Alaqua at Frisco Garden Rise Apartments. Find your style in one, two and three-bedroom residences with upgraded amenities.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
52 Units Available
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1191 sqft
Just off FM-423 in Frisco, with easy access to dining, entertainment and shopping. Interior features include granite countertops, crown molding, separate dens, framed mirrors and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
25 Units Available
Bella Madera
650 Leora Ln, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1045 sqft
Just far enough from Dallas to be tranquil but still accessible, residents of this property can get anywhere via the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Onsite gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub available. Units are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:39pm
Castle Hills
18 Units Available
Provenza at Windhaven
4900 Windhaven Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1120 sqft
New apartment homes that come fully furnished. Ample community amenities, including a shuffleboard, fire pit and fitness center. Close to East Hill Park and Arbor Hills Nature Preserve.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
Stonebriar
11 Units Available
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1128 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Stonebriar of Frisco is a pet-friendly community featuring spacious one bedrooms and comfy two-bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
21 Units Available
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
1204 sqft
Situated across the street from East Hill Park. Apartments feature open-concept kitchens and private patios or balconies. Community offers amenities such as a resort-style lounge pool with built-in beverage center and poolside athletic center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
8 Units Available
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy, Carrollton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1131 sqft
Deluxe apartments offer walk-in closets, private balconies, kitchen islands and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to pool, gym and clubhouse. Close to I-35E, Lewisville Lake, several golf courses and numerous shopping and dining venues.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
20 Units Available
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy, Carrollton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1201 sqft
Upscale apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, modern kitchens, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Saltwater pool with BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
$
48 Units Available
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1206 sqft
Stunning apartments with private balconies or patios. Large closets and big windows. Cable television-ready. Pet-friendly complex with media room and 24-hour fitness center. A stone's throw from both the Dallas North Tollway and Highway 121.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
236 Units Available
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd, Carrollton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1120 sqft
This brand-new apartment community is scheduled to open this Fall for first move-ins. Residents can choose from luxurious homes with private yards, spacious patios or balconies and the best locations within the community.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Stonebriar
14 Units Available
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1091 sqft
Located between the Stonebriar Country Club and the Sam Rayburn Tollway, this green community offers yoga, a putting green, sauna, coffee bar and more. Units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
$
16 Units Available
Rose Hill
850 Leora Ln, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1249 sqft
Luxury living near shopping, dining, and entertainment. Many upgrades including oval soaking tubs, beveled shaker panel cabinetry, and nickel hardware. Pool with fountains and on-site storage facilities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Stonebriar
22 Units Available
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1340 sqft
Upscale Mediterranean-inspired residential community. Outdoor theater, resident garden, pet park and walking trail, and common areas with complementary Wi-Fi. Garage parking and additional storage for all residents.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
$
50 Units Available
Discovery at the Realm
3600 Windhaven Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1078 sqft
Welcome to Discovery at The Realm, where life goes exploring and discovers a retreat from the pace of the everyday.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
7 Units Available
Fieldcrest
4747 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
895 sqft
1-2 bedrooms in modern style, convenient to I-35 and downtown Dallas. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Amenities include pool, gym and sauna. In-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
14 Units Available
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,653
1280 sqft
Luxury living in one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments or two-story townhomes. Pet-friendly, updated kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces. Enjoy pool, clubhouse. Windhaven Parkway gives easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment.
Results within 5 miles of The Colony
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
22 Units Available
Parkway Place
19002 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1048 sqft
Leafy complex with sunfilled apartments, around 25 minutes from downtown Dallas. Units boast crown molding, custom cabinets and new appliances. Courtyard, business center and 24-hour gym. DART bus stop located outside the building.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
13 Units Available
The Carling on Frankford
1811 E Frankford Rd, Carrollton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
964 sqft
Bohemian apartments located in the heart of Carrollton. Custom cabinets, ceiling fans and microwaves. Internet cafe and business center on site. Close to I-35E, President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.

June 2020 The Colony Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 The Colony Rent Report. The Colony rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the The Colony rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 The Colony Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 The Colony Rent Report. The Colony rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the The Colony rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

The Colony rent trends were flat over the past month

The Colony rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased moderately by 2.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in The Colony stand at $1,213 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,507 for a two-bedroom. The Colony's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of The Colony, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to The Colony

    As rents have increased moderately in The Colony, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, The Colony is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • The Colony's median two-bedroom rent of $1,507 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.8% increase in The Colony.
    • While The Colony's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in The Colony than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where The Colony is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 BedroomsThe Colony Accessible ApartmentsThe Colony Apartments under $1,000The Colony Apartments under $1,100
    The Colony Apartments under $1,200The Colony Apartments under $800The Colony Apartments with BalconyThe Colony Apartments with GarageThe Colony Apartments with GymThe Colony Apartments with Hardwood Floors
    The Colony Apartments with Move-in SpecialsThe Colony Apartments with ParkingThe Colony Apartments with PoolThe Colony Apartments with Washer-DryerThe Colony Dog Friendly ApartmentsThe Colony Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
    Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
    Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
    The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Collin County Community College District