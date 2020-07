Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving trash valet

Style. Spirit. Sophistication. Welcome to The Atlantic Stonebriar Apartment Homes. Situated in the beautiful city of The Colony, Texas, our luxury community will exceed your expectations at every turn. We create an inviting environment where you can thrive, featuring impeccably manicured grounds, exceptional community amenities, and stunning one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Cool off in our resort-inspired outdoor swimming pool, complete with a relaxing sundeck and soothing heated outdoor spa. Then relax in luxury in your well-appointed living space where you can prepare home-cooked meals in your top-of-the-line kitchen. Experience the best at The Atlantic Stonebriar.