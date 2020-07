Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym pool bbq/grill trash valet parking dog grooming area hot tub internet access playground smoke-free community volleyball court

The Boat House offers a unique living experience where you really can have it all. Give your adventurous spirit a lift on the trails through the nature preserve, or kick back, relax and enjoy the view from your balcony or the clubhouse dock. Either way, your new community will beckon you to reconnect with your surroundings and explore the possibilities that abound at The Boat House.Choose from our one-, two-, or three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with private yards and large balconies available. Our resort-style pool and fitness center both overlook Painted Lake, and did we mention that we're PET FRIENDLY? You get access to The Shacks off-leash dog park, as well as lot of other pet-friendly parks in our neighborhood. Come see how you can get your little slice of serenity in the middle of the city! Here at The Boat House.