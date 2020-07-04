All apartments in The Colony
Last updated October 22 2019 at 8:06 AM

4129 Ballard Trail

4129 Ballard Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4129 Ballard Trail, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fees**

Amazing 4 bed, 2 bath, 1,626 sq ft, 2 story home in The Colony! Large living room with beautiful brick fireplace! Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast area! Gorgeous wood floors throughout. Spacious, open bedrooms! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4129 Ballard Trail have any available units?
4129 Ballard Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4129 Ballard Trail have?
Some of 4129 Ballard Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4129 Ballard Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4129 Ballard Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4129 Ballard Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4129 Ballard Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4129 Ballard Trail offer parking?
No, 4129 Ballard Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4129 Ballard Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4129 Ballard Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4129 Ballard Trail have a pool?
No, 4129 Ballard Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4129 Ballard Trail have accessible units?
No, 4129 Ballard Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4129 Ballard Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4129 Ballard Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

