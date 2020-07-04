4116 Fryer Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Adorable brick home nestled in a quiet neighborhood near the lake in The Colony. Recently remodeled with wonderful details such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new flooring and painting throughout. The living areas are perfect for entertaining with the spacious areas and high ceilings. Tons of natural light. Split floor plan with 2 large secondary bedrooms and a spacious master bedroom. An amazing backyard perfect for the dogs and kids to run around. Conveniently located near Main St and 121 for an easy commute. Tenant or agent to verify all room measurements and school information.