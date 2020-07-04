All apartments in The Colony
Location

4116 Fryer Street, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Adorable brick home nestled in a quiet neighborhood near the lake in The Colony. Recently remodeled with wonderful details such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new flooring and painting throughout. The living areas are perfect for entertaining with the spacious areas and high ceilings. Tons of natural light. Split floor plan with 2 large secondary bedrooms and a spacious master bedroom. An amazing backyard perfect for the dogs and kids to run around. Conveniently located near Main St and 121 for an easy commute. Tenant or agent to verify all room measurements and school information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4116 Fryer Street have any available units?
4116 Fryer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4116 Fryer Street have?
Some of 4116 Fryer Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4116 Fryer Street currently offering any rent specials?
4116 Fryer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4116 Fryer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4116 Fryer Street is pet friendly.
Does 4116 Fryer Street offer parking?
Yes, 4116 Fryer Street offers parking.
Does 4116 Fryer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4116 Fryer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4116 Fryer Street have a pool?
No, 4116 Fryer Street does not have a pool.
Does 4116 Fryer Street have accessible units?
No, 4116 Fryer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4116 Fryer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4116 Fryer Street has units with dishwashers.

