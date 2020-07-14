Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup in unit laundry extra storage garbage disposal Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool 24hr maintenance internet access

At Easton Parc, our first priority is making our residents feel right at home. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer wall to wall carpeting, walk-in closets, dishwashers and more. Select units feature private balconies or patios, attached storage space and fireplaces. Our pet-friendly community is equipped with a refreshing swimming pool, on-site clothing care center, resident clubhouse with fireplace and 24 hour emergency maintenance.



We are conveniently located near public transportation access, making it easier than ever to navigate Sherman. Located within Sherman Independent School District, several area schools are just minutes away. The finest restaurants and shops Sherman has to offer are just a quick drive from our community. No matter how you spend your day, we’ll always be happy to welcome you home at Easton Parc.



Please call us or email us to schedule a tour of our welcoming apartment community in Sherman, Texas.



