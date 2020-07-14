All apartments in Sherman
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 AM

Easton Parc

1600 La Salle Drive · (903) 206-3515
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1600 La Salle Drive, Sherman, TX 75090

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E101 · Avail. Oct 8

$675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit O101 · Avail. Jul 18

$675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit F104 · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit F101 · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit K301 · Avail. Sep 8

$775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Easton Parc.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
in unit laundry
extra storage
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
At Easton Parc, our first priority is making our residents feel right at home. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer wall to wall carpeting, walk-in closets, dishwashers and more. Select units feature private balconies or patios, attached storage space and fireplaces. Our pet-friendly community is equipped with a refreshing swimming pool, on-site clothing care center, resident clubhouse with fireplace and 24 hour emergency maintenance.

We are conveniently located near public transportation access, making it easier than ever to navigate Sherman. Located within Sherman Independent School District, several area schools are just minutes away. The finest restaurants and shops Sherman has to offer are just a quick drive from our community. No matter how you spend your day, we’ll always be happy to welcome you home at Easton Parc.

Please call us or email us to schedule a tour of our welcoming apartment community in Sherman, Texas.

(RLNE2750586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Single Applicants $45; Couple Applicants $65
Deposit: One Bedroom $200; Two Bedroom $300
Move-in Fees: $60
Additional: Trash $8; Trash Admin $3; Pest Control $5
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150 non-refundable
rent: $10
restrictions: We are not able to accommodate the following breeds of dogs. Please note size and color may vary within breeds and not all breeds are depicted such as Rottweilers, Dobermans, Chows, Pit Bulls, Staffordshire Terriers, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Wolf-Hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies or any mix thereof.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Easton Parc have any available units?
Easton Parc has 9 units available starting at $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sherman, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sherman Rent Report.
What amenities does Easton Parc have?
Some of Easton Parc's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Easton Parc currently offering any rent specials?
Easton Parc is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Easton Parc pet-friendly?
Yes, Easton Parc is pet friendly.
Does Easton Parc offer parking?
Yes, Easton Parc offers parking.
Does Easton Parc have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Easton Parc offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Easton Parc have a pool?
Yes, Easton Parc has a pool.
Does Easton Parc have accessible units?
No, Easton Parc does not have accessible units.
Does Easton Parc have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Easton Parc has units with dishwashers.
