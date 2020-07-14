Easton Parc

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Single Applicants $45; Couple Applicants $65
Deposit: One Bedroom $200; Two Bedroom $300
Move-in Fees: $60
Additional: Trash $8; Trash Admin $3; Pest Control $5
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150 non-refundable
rent: $10
restrictions: We are not able to accommodate the following breeds of dogs. Please note size and color may vary within breeds and not all breeds are depicted such as Rottweilers, Dobermans, Chows, Pit Bulls, Staffordshire Terriers, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Wolf-Hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies or any mix thereof.