Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

29 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Sherman, TX

Finding an apartment in Sherman that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo...
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:52am
17 Units Available
Brooks on Heritage Parkway
1305 S FM 1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
983 sqft
Welcome to luxury living at The Brooks on Heritage Parkway, Sherman’s newest apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:40pm
25 Units Available
Raintree Apartment Homes
800 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
870 sqft
Air-conditioned units boasting washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and all the necessary kitchen appliances. Dogs and cats permitted. Less than 2 miles from Binkley Park and Henry W. Sory Elementary.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
11 Units Available
Easton Parc
1600 La Salle Drive, Sherman, TX
Studio
$560
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$660
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
900 sqft
At Easton Parc, our first priority is making our residents feel right at home. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer wall to wall carpeting, walk-in closets, dishwashers and more.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:56am
11 Units Available
Creekview Apartment Homes
700 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
910 sqft
Energy-efficient windows, fireplaces, and in-unit laundry or washer/dryer hookups in apartments. Pet-friendly community offers gym, pool, and hot tub. Right next to Herman Baker Park. Four miles from Austin College.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:00am
$
16 Units Available
Northside on Travis
5111 N Travis St, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1213 sqft
Welcome to Northside on Travis Northside on Travis is the newest luxury property built in Sherman!! It is located in a great area, close to schools, shopping, dining and recreation.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Parkview Apartment Homes
1200 W Taylor St, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
913 sqft
Units feature washer/dryer hook-ups, walk-in closets, carpet, air conditioning and dishwasher. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, pool and parking. Located close to Fairview Park and schools.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:13am
19 Units Available
Country Village
900 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
808 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1014 sqft
Beautiful location close to Herman Baker Park. Residents enjoy units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets and bathtub. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, sauna, on-site laundry and gym.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1920 Brookshire
1920 Brookshire Lane, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2313 sqft
Peaceful, quiet 3 bedroom 2 bath home - Located in the sought after neighborhood of Pebblebrook, this spacious home has all of the necessities for your family. Close to walking trails and walking distance to Pebblebrook Pond.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1829 Pebblebrook Ln,
1829 Pebblebrook Lane, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2090 sqft
House for Lease in Sherman - Single story house with 4 bedrooms. Great open floor plan. 2 large living areas. Nice kitchen with electric range, dishwasher and breakfast area.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1415 Swan Ridge Dr
1415 Swan Ridge, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1341 sqft
1415 Swan Ridge Dr Available 07/01/20 House for Lease in Sherman - Great open floor plan! Spacious open kitchen with an extended island to fulfill your cooking space needs and cabinetry with ample storage space! Centralized heating and AC.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1305 Swan Ridge Dr
1305 Swan Ridge, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1546 sqft
House for Lease in Sherman - Great open floor plan!.Spacious open kitchen with an extended island to fulfill your cooking space needs and cabinetry with ample storage space! Washer and dryer hook ups. Water line to refrigerator. 2-Car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4513 Blue Jay Lane house
4513 Blue Jay Lane, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1449 sqft
Unit house Available 07/01/20 Great location! Nice home with large backyard - Property Id: 81332 https://forms.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1618 Linda Dr
1618 Linda Drive, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1510 sqft
Modern brick home; spacious fenced backyard; 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 2 car garage; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
209 N Colbert Avenue
209 North Colbert Avenue, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
951 sqft
Great location! Beautifully updated with awesome original wood floors! Large fenced backyard which includes a storage shed. 4th bedroom is a converted garage with separate window ac unit - great as optional game room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
607 E College Street
607 East College Street, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1459 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath. 1,459 sqft Walking Distance to Austin College, Fred Douglas Early Childhood Center, and College Street Diner! Minutes from Highway 75. Built-in microwave, dishwasher, electric range oven stove.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1017 Canterbury Drive
1017 Canterbury Drive, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2131 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom home that feels like you are living in the country! Large, covered back patio that looks out over a pasture.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1808 W Belden Street
1808 Belden Street, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1481 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home in nice West Sherman neighborhood. All hard surface flooring with Tile and Parquet throughout. Large master closet. Fenced back yard and friendly neighborhood. Close to Fairview park and Hwy 1417.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
615 S Vaden Street
615 South Vaden Street, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1126 sqft
Quiet & Gorgeous 2007 built recently renovated one story Sherman home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
621 S Andrews Avenue
621 South Andrews Avenue, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1144 sqft
*** Available June 1 **** Completely renovated 1-story home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath and a bonus room off the master that can serve as sitting room, den, media room etc. Kitchen has updated appliances, built in microwave, and tiled back splash.
Results within 1 mile of Sherman
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
The Residence at Gateway Village
3415 Southbend Dr, Denison, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1025 sqft
The Residence at Gateway Village is a Class A resort-style, luxury apartment community located at Gateway Village in Denison, Texas. One and two-bedroom apartment homes are now available at The Residence at Gateway Village.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1101 Southridge Lane
1101 Southridge Ln, Grayson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1467 sqft
Brand New 3 bed 2 bath House for Lease in Sherman - Brand New House with great open floor plan! Lot of natural lights throughout the house. Great living room for family entertaining. Nice kitchen with great appliances.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
101 Twining Drive
101 Twining Drive, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1236 sqft
New remodel coming soon! The month of June will be FREE. Going to be a beautiful 3 bed home in a quiet neighborhood only a short 7 minute drive to TMC Hospital and Gateway Village.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
5205 Ambergate Lane
5205 Ambergate Ln, Grayson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
2058 sqft
Coming Soon! Gorgeous new build home in the desirable Austin Landing community! Be the first to reside in this beauty by Stone Hollow Homes. Home offers an open living, dining and kitchen area with plenty of natural sunlight during the day.
Results within 5 miles of Sherman

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
120 E Monterey Street
120 East Monterey Street, Denison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
3200 sqft
Charming open floor plan duplex located in quiet neighborhood in Denison, Tx. These duplex have been renovated with new fixtures and paint. 2 bed 1 bath with in unit laundry connections. Pet friendly with size and breed restrictions and $300.
City Guide for Sherman, TX

Located in north Texas, Sherman is the county seat of Grayson County. Offering residents a bit of sophistication with a bit of southern charm, Sherman is home to a bumpin’ downtown arts district, a college campus, a plethora of outdoor recreation options, and some mighty fine — and inexpensive — apartment living.

More conservative than Austin and less “city” than Dallas, Sherman may be a small town but there’s nothing “small town” about it. There's great shopping, local eateries, beautiful views (specifically around Lake Texoma), and apartment living that's just downright inexpensive.

While it may not be bursting with high-rise condos and downtown apartments, Sherman pretty much wrote the book on affordable apartment rentals. Whether you are looking for a two bedroom luxury apartment, a short-term lease or a one bedroom furnished apartment, Sherman has a ton to offer prospective renters. There are even a few retirement apartment communities located throughout the city for those looking for a quaint place to kick up their feet.

If you’re in the market for a one bedroom apartment, you’ll spend between $470 and $625 in Sherman. Two-bedrooms range between $570 and $900. That may sound like a large gap but it’s important to note that luxury apartments tend to be on the higher end of the pricing scale because they feature everything from gated access to campus shuttles to fitness centers, pet parks, running trails, online rent payments, and energy efficient appliances.

No worries if you don’t want to live the life of luxury. Basic apartment rentals in Sherman typically feature a swimming pool, clubhouse, free Wi-Fi, and some utilities included. If you’re literally moving with the clothes on your back, don’t sweat that either. Communities like Bridges on Travis or The Villas of Park Haven feature furnished apartments for rent. You can move in and feel right at home in no time.

A security deposit of $150 is pretty standard around town for actually getting your foot in your apartment door. Those with pets should expect to pay around $200 and adhere to some weight and breed restrictions. Somewhere in Sherman there is always a move-in special, so be sure to call the rental office or visit the website.

Sherman offers a perfectly balanced lifestyle that’s ideal for the city mouse or the country mouse. You won’t just find festivals, parades, and free concerts downtown. You’ll also find fishing, hiking, and some everything-is-bigger-in-Texas style shopping. So take a chance and let this be your guide to finding a new apartment in Sherman today. Happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Sherman, TX

Finding an apartment in Sherman that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

