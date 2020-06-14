Apartment List
/
TX
/
sherman
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:36 AM

36 Apartments for rent in Sherman, TX with garage

Sherman apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
17 Units Available
Brooks on Heritage Parkway
1305 S FM 1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
983 sqft
Welcome to luxury living at The Brooks on Heritage Parkway, Sherman’s newest apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
$
16 Units Available
Northside on Travis
5111 N Travis St, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1213 sqft
Welcome to Northside on Travis Northside on Travis is the newest luxury property built in Sherman!! It is located in a great area, close to schools, shopping, dining and recreation.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1618 Linda Dr
1618 Linda Drive, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1510 sqft
Modern brick home; spacious fenced backyard; 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 2 car garage; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
209 N Colbert Avenue
209 North Colbert Avenue, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
951 sqft
Great location! Beautifully updated with awesome original wood floors! Large fenced backyard which includes a storage shed. 4th bedroom is a converted garage with separate window ac unit - great as optional game room.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
520 Appaloosa Lane
520 Appaloosa Ln, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2466 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to lease in this new neighborhood of Austin Landing. Hand scraped hardwoods thru out the ground floor entry, dining, kitchen and living areas. This 2016 build shows like a new construction home.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4708 Amesbury
4708 Amesbury Ln, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3481 sqft
Exquisite new construction in the popular neighborhood of Austin Landing. Upon entry, there is a study with french doors, dining room, kitchen and living spaces all with hardwood floors.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
3710 Sumner Court
3710 Summer, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2182 sqft
Incredibly well maintained 1 story home in the heart of Sherman. This 3 bed, 2.1 bath with study home is nestled away in a quite neighborhood on a cul de sac, with quick easy access to 75.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
607 E College Street
607 East College Street, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1459 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath. 1,459 sqft Walking Distance to Austin College, Fred Douglas Early Childhood Center, and College Street Diner! Minutes from Highway 75. Built-in microwave, dishwasher, electric range oven stove.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
313 Chisholm
313 Chisholm Trail, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2166 sqft
No pets allowed. Updated home in nice community. Multiple living areas, wood burning fireplace, attached garage and a fenced yard.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4908 Indio Lane
4908 Indio Lane, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1583 sqft
Beautifully updated 3 bedrooom, 2 bath home with all new flooring, new paint. Open floorplan. Updated kitchen. Granite countertops and updated bathrooms. Modern hard surface flooring in living, dining and kitchen. Great floorplan. Will not last long.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1808 W Belden Street
1808 Belden Street, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1481 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home in nice West Sherman neighborhood. All hard surface flooring with Tile and Parquet throughout. Large master closet. Fenced back yard and friendly neighborhood. Close to Fairview park and Hwy 1417.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1704 E Chaffin Street
1704 Chaffin Street, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1014 sqft
What a great little home, walking distance to Austin College, less than quarter mile. Completely remodeled, ready for a new tenant. Detached 2 car garage and small shed.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
3013 N Hickory
3013 North Hickory Street, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1477 sqft
Beautiful House in West Sherman with popular schools. Open floor plan with custom cabinets, granite in kitchen and bath areas, stainless steel appliances, engineered hardwoods in main living, dining and kitchen areas. Tile in utility and baths.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4604 Woodlawn Road
4604 Woodlawn Road, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2601 sqft
Home recently built in 2018, featuring 3 car garage, large covered front porch. Stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen counter tops, ceramic tile backsplash and custom built kitchen cabinets.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
900 W Sycamore Street
900 West Sycamore Street, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1140 sqft
Updated and ready for move-in! Charming 3 bedroom home in West Sherman near Fairview Park. Refinished, original hardwood floors throughout living area and bedrooms. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Huge fenced in backyard with a deck.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1920 Brookshire
1920 Brookshire Lane, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2313 sqft
Peaceful, quiet 3 bedroom 2 bath home - Located in the sought after neighborhood of Pebblebrook, this spacious home has all of the necessities for your family. Close to walking trails and walking distance to Pebblebrook Pond.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1415 Swan Ridge Dr
1415 Swan Ridge, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1341 sqft
1415 Swan Ridge Dr Available 07/01/20 House for Lease in Sherman - Great open floor plan! Spacious open kitchen with an extended island to fulfill your cooking space needs and cabinetry with ample storage space! Centralized heating and AC.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1305 Swan Ridge Dr
1305 Swan Ridge, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1546 sqft
House for Lease in Sherman - Great open floor plan!.Spacious open kitchen with an extended island to fulfill your cooking space needs and cabinetry with ample storage space! Washer and dryer hook ups. Water line to refrigerator. 2-Car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1833 Skyline Dr
1833 Skyline Drive, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Executive Home Rental in Sherman - Property Id: 287305 This home has 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
1400 Robin Drive
1400 Robin Drive, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1826 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
WE OFFER SOCIAL DISTANCING FRIENDLY SHOWINGS. CALL FOR DETAILS. 3 bedrooms with bonus room which could be an office or 4th bedroom. 2 full bathrooms. 2 car attached garage.

1 of 11

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1105 Southridge Lane
1105 Southridge Lane, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1405 sqft
Brand New House with great open floor plan! 3 BD, 2 BA & 2-car garage. A lot of natural lights throughout the house. Great living room for family entertaining. Nice kitchen with great appliances. 2 inches blinds throughout the house. Fenced backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Sherman
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
The Residence at Gateway Village
3415 Southbend Dr, Denison, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1025 sqft
The Residence at Gateway Village is a Class A resort-style, luxury apartment community located at Gateway Village in Denison, Texas. One and two-bedroom apartment homes are now available at The Residence at Gateway Village.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2949 Preston Club Drive
2949 Preston Club Drive, Grayson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2522 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2949 Preston Club Drive in Grayson County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2931 Preston Club Drive
2931 Preston Club Drive, Grayson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2810 sqft
Traditional style architecture, featuring a brick-stone façade, enhanced setting, featuring an auto court surrounded by lush landscaping, creating an elegant entry into this home. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.
City Guide for Sherman, TX

Located in north Texas, Sherman is the county seat of Grayson County. Offering residents a bit of sophistication with a bit of southern charm, Sherman is home to a bumpin’ downtown arts district, a college campus, a plethora of outdoor recreation options, and some mighty fine — and inexpensive — apartment living.

More conservative than Austin and less “city” than Dallas, Sherman may be a small town but there’s nothing “small town” about it. There's great shopping, local eateries, beautiful views (specifically around Lake Texoma), and apartment living that's just downright inexpensive.

While it may not be bursting with high-rise condos and downtown apartments, Sherman pretty much wrote the book on affordable apartment rentals. Whether you are looking for a two bedroom luxury apartment, a short-term lease or a one bedroom furnished apartment, Sherman has a ton to offer prospective renters. There are even a few retirement apartment communities located throughout the city for those looking for a quaint place to kick up their feet.

If you’re in the market for a one bedroom apartment, you’ll spend between $470 and $625 in Sherman. Two-bedrooms range between $570 and $900. That may sound like a large gap but it’s important to note that luxury apartments tend to be on the higher end of the pricing scale because they feature everything from gated access to campus shuttles to fitness centers, pet parks, running trails, online rent payments, and energy efficient appliances.

No worries if you don’t want to live the life of luxury. Basic apartment rentals in Sherman typically feature a swimming pool, clubhouse, free Wi-Fi, and some utilities included. If you’re literally moving with the clothes on your back, don’t sweat that either. Communities like Bridges on Travis or The Villas of Park Haven feature furnished apartments for rent. You can move in and feel right at home in no time.

A security deposit of $150 is pretty standard around town for actually getting your foot in your apartment door. Those with pets should expect to pay around $200 and adhere to some weight and breed restrictions. Somewhere in Sherman there is always a move-in special, so be sure to call the rental office or visit the website.

Sherman offers a perfectly balanced lifestyle that’s ideal for the city mouse or the country mouse. You won’t just find festivals, parades, and free concerts downtown. You’ll also find fishing, hiking, and some everything-is-bigger-in-Texas style shopping. So take a chance and let this be your guide to finding a new apartment in Sherman today. Happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Sherman, TX

Sherman apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Sherman 1 BedroomsSherman 2 BedroomsSherman 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSherman 3 Bedrooms
Sherman Apartments with BalconySherman Apartments with GarageSherman Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSherman Apartments with Parking
Sherman Apartments with PoolSherman Apartments with Washer-DryerSherman Dog Friendly ApartmentsSherman Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXCoppell, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
Corinth, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXArdmore, OKDenison, TXFairview, TXDurant, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District