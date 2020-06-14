Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:35 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Sherman, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sherman renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, partic...
Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
25 Units Available
Raintree Apartment Homes
800 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
870 sqft
Air-conditioned units boasting washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and all the necessary kitchen appliances. Dogs and cats permitted. Less than 2 miles from Binkley Park and Henry W. Sory Elementary.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1420 Park Place
1420 Park Place, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
800 sqft
ENJOY LUXURY LIVING IN SHERMAN Welcome to Park Place Luxury Apartments, a brand new development ready for you. Our apartments are 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, with open floorplans in kitchen, dining and living area.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
209 N Colbert Avenue
209 North Colbert Avenue, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
951 sqft
Great location! Beautifully updated with awesome original wood floors! Large fenced backyard which includes a storage shed. 4th bedroom is a converted garage with separate window ac unit - great as optional game room.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
4708 Amesbury
4708 Amesbury Ln, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3481 sqft
Exquisite new construction in the popular neighborhood of Austin Landing. Upon entry, there is a study with french doors, dining room, kitchen and living spaces all with hardwood floors.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
3710 Sumner Court
3710 Summer, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2182 sqft
Incredibly well maintained 1 story home in the heart of Sherman. This 3 bed, 2.1 bath with study home is nestled away in a quite neighborhood on a cul de sac, with quick easy access to 75.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1704 E Chaffin Street
1704 Chaffin Street, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1014 sqft
What a great little home, walking distance to Austin College, less than quarter mile. Completely remodeled, ready for a new tenant. Detached 2 car garage and small shed.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
900 W Sycamore Street
900 West Sycamore Street, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1140 sqft
Updated and ready for move-in! Charming 3 bedroom home in West Sherman near Fairview Park. Refinished, original hardwood floors throughout living area and bedrooms. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Huge fenced in backyard with a deck.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
1400 Robin Drive
1400 Robin Drive, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1826 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
WE OFFER SOCIAL DISTANCING FRIENDLY SHOWINGS. CALL FOR DETAILS. 3 bedrooms with bonus room which could be an office or 4th bedroom. 2 full bathrooms. 2 car attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Sherman
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
17 Units Available
The Residence at Gateway Village
3415 Southbend Dr, Denison, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1025 sqft
The Residence at Gateway Village is a Class A resort-style, luxury apartment community located at Gateway Village in Denison, Texas. One and two-bedroom apartment homes are now available at The Residence at Gateway Village.
Results within 5 miles of Sherman

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2616 Flora Lane
2616 Flora Ln, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
Two Year Old Brick Home with wood floors in living areas, carpet in bedrooms and ceramic tile in bathrooms. Wood burning fireplace, granite kitchen and bathroom counter tops. Oil Rubbed Bronze fixtures and hardware. Custom cabinets painted white.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1212 W Morton Street
1212 West Morton Street, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1693 sqft
Nicely updated Craftsman style home in a convenient location with great curb appeal.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
715 S Lillis Lane
715 South Lillis Lane, Denison, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2080 sqft
This split level house has lots of space with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a large den (converted garage) plus a large living and dining space with hardwood floors on the main level.
Results within 10 miles of Sherman

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
608 N 6th Street
608 N 6th St, Gunter, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1293 sqft
2018 BUILT HOME. JULY 1st AVAILABLE. OPEN Floor Plan with spacious living , Hard Wood Floors, Kitchen Tiles, Granite Kitchen Counter, Stainless Steel Appliances, Garage Door Opener. Large Master Bedroom with access to back porch.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1531 San Carlos Drive
1531 San Carlos Drive, Van Alstyne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2193 sqft
Wonderful home in a great neighborhood with an awesome layout with 3 bedrooms downstairs, 3 full baths, large living room, and beautiful kitchen.
City Guide for Sherman, TX

Located in north Texas, Sherman is the county seat of Grayson County. Offering residents a bit of sophistication with a bit of southern charm, Sherman is home to a bumpin’ downtown arts district, a college campus, a plethora of outdoor recreation options, and some mighty fine — and inexpensive — apartment living.

More conservative than Austin and less “city” than Dallas, Sherman may be a small town but there’s nothing “small town” about it. There's great shopping, local eateries, beautiful views (specifically around Lake Texoma), and apartment living that's just downright inexpensive.

While it may not be bursting with high-rise condos and downtown apartments, Sherman pretty much wrote the book on affordable apartment rentals. Whether you are looking for a two bedroom luxury apartment, a short-term lease or a one bedroom furnished apartment, Sherman has a ton to offer prospective renters. There are even a few retirement apartment communities located throughout the city for those looking for a quaint place to kick up their feet.

If you’re in the market for a one bedroom apartment, you’ll spend between $470 and $625 in Sherman. Two-bedrooms range between $570 and $900. That may sound like a large gap but it’s important to note that luxury apartments tend to be on the higher end of the pricing scale because they feature everything from gated access to campus shuttles to fitness centers, pet parks, running trails, online rent payments, and energy efficient appliances.

No worries if you don’t want to live the life of luxury. Basic apartment rentals in Sherman typically feature a swimming pool, clubhouse, free Wi-Fi, and some utilities included. If you’re literally moving with the clothes on your back, don’t sweat that either. Communities like Bridges on Travis or The Villas of Park Haven feature furnished apartments for rent. You can move in and feel right at home in no time.

A security deposit of $150 is pretty standard around town for actually getting your foot in your apartment door. Those with pets should expect to pay around $200 and adhere to some weight and breed restrictions. Somewhere in Sherman there is always a move-in special, so be sure to call the rental office or visit the website.

Sherman offers a perfectly balanced lifestyle that’s ideal for the city mouse or the country mouse. You won’t just find festivals, parades, and free concerts downtown. You’ll also find fishing, hiking, and some everything-is-bigger-in-Texas style shopping. So take a chance and let this be your guide to finding a new apartment in Sherman today. Happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Sherman, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sherman renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

