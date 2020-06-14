14 Apartments for rent in Sherman, TX with hardwood floors

Located in north Texas, Sherman is the county seat of Grayson County. Offering residents a bit of sophistication with a bit of southern charm, Sherman is home to a bumpin’ downtown arts district, a college campus, a plethora of outdoor recreation options, and some mighty fine — and inexpensive — apartment living.

More conservative than Austin and less “city” than Dallas, Sherman may be a small town but there’s nothing “small town” about it. There's great shopping, local eateries, beautiful views (specifically around Lake Texoma), and apartment living that's just downright inexpensive.

While it may not be bursting with high-rise condos and downtown apartments, Sherman pretty much wrote the book on affordable apartment rentals. Whether you are looking for a two bedroom luxury apartment, a short-term lease or a one bedroom furnished apartment, Sherman has a ton to offer prospective renters. There are even a few retirement apartment communities located throughout the city for those looking for a quaint place to kick up their feet.

If you’re in the market for a one bedroom apartment, you’ll spend between $470 and $625 in Sherman. Two-bedrooms range between $570 and $900. That may sound like a large gap but it’s important to note that luxury apartments tend to be on the higher end of the pricing scale because they feature everything from gated access to campus shuttles to fitness centers, pet parks, running trails, online rent payments, and energy efficient appliances.

No worries if you don’t want to live the life of luxury. Basic apartment rentals in Sherman typically feature a swimming pool, clubhouse, free Wi-Fi, and some utilities included. If you’re literally moving with the clothes on your back, don’t sweat that either. Communities like Bridges on Travis or The Villas of Park Haven feature furnished apartments for rent. You can move in and feel right at home in no time.

A security deposit of $150 is pretty standard around town for actually getting your foot in your apartment door. Those with pets should expect to pay around $200 and adhere to some weight and breed restrictions. Somewhere in Sherman there is always a move-in special, so be sure to call the rental office or visit the website.

Sherman offers a perfectly balanced lifestyle that’s ideal for the city mouse or the country mouse. You won’t just find festivals, parades, and free concerts downtown. You’ll also find fishing, hiking, and some everything-is-bigger-in-Texas style shopping. So take a chance and let this be your guide to finding a new apartment in Sherman today. Happy hunting! See more