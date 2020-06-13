Apartment List
/
TX
/
sherman
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:07 AM

55 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sherman, TX

Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 06:19pm
19 Units Available
Country Village
900 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1014 sqft
Beautiful location close to Herman Baker Park. Residents enjoy units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets and bathtub. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, sauna, on-site laundry and gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
$
17 Units Available
Northside on Travis
5111 N Travis St, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1213 sqft
Welcome to Northside on Travis Northside on Travis is the newest luxury property built in Sherman!! It is located in a great area, close to schools, shopping, dining and recreation.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
604 S Maxey St
604 South Maxey Street, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1056 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bath Brick Home - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5851743)

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4513 Blue Jay Lane house
4513 Blue Jay Lane, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1449 sqft
Unit house Available 07/01/20 Great location! Nice home with large backyard - Property Id: 81332 https://forms.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1833 Skyline Dr
1833 Skyline Drive, Sherman, TX
Executive Home Rental in Sherman - Property Id: 287305 This home has 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1920 Brookshire
1920 Brookshire Lane, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2313 sqft
Peaceful, quiet 3 bedroom 2 bath home - Located in the sought after neighborhood of Pebblebrook, this spacious home has all of the necessities for your family. Close to walking trails and walking distance to Pebblebrook Pond.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1829 Pebblebrook Ln,
1829 Pebblebrook Lane, Sherman, TX
House for Lease in Sherman - Single story house with 4 bedrooms. Great open floor plan. 2 large living areas. Nice kitchen with electric range, dishwasher and breakfast area.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1415 Swan Ridge Dr
1415 Swan Ridge, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1341 sqft
1415 Swan Ridge Dr Available 07/01/20 House for Lease in Sherman - Great open floor plan! Spacious open kitchen with an extended island to fulfill your cooking space needs and cabinetry with ample storage space! Centralized heating and AC.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1305 Swan Ridge Dr
1305 Swan Ridge, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1546 sqft
House for Lease in Sherman - Great open floor plan!.Spacious open kitchen with an extended island to fulfill your cooking space needs and cabinetry with ample storage space! Washer and dryer hook ups. Water line to refrigerator. 2-Car garage.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1618 Linda Dr
1618 Linda Drive, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1510 sqft
Modern brick home; spacious fenced backyard; 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 2 car garage; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
209 N Colbert Avenue
209 North Colbert Avenue, Sherman, TX
Great location! Beautifully updated with awesome original wood floors! Large fenced backyard which includes a storage shed. 4th bedroom is a converted garage with separate window ac unit - great as optional game room.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4708 Amesbury
4708 Amesbury Ln, Sherman, TX
Exquisite new construction in the popular neighborhood of Austin Landing. Upon entry, there is a study with french doors, dining room, kitchen and living spaces all with hardwood floors.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
520 Appaloosa Lane
520 Appaloosa Ln, Sherman, TX
Fantastic opportunity to lease in this new neighborhood of Austin Landing. Hand scraped hardwoods thru out the ground floor entry, dining, kitchen and living areas. This 2016 build shows like a new construction home.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3710 Sumner Court
3710 Summer, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2182 sqft
Incredibly well maintained 1 story home in the heart of Sherman. This 3 bed, 2.1 bath with study home is nestled away in a quite neighborhood on a cul de sac, with quick easy access to 75.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
607 E College Street
607 East College Street, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1459 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath. 1,459 sqft Walking Distance to Austin College, Fred Douglas Early Childhood Center, and College Street Diner! Minutes from Highway 75. Built-in microwave, dishwasher, electric range oven stove.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1012 S Crocket
1012 South Crockett Street, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on Heritage Row, this historic home has been completely remodeled with brand new HVAC system, all new plumbing and electric.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1010 S Crockett Street
1010 South Crockett Street, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2593 sqft
Located on Heritage Row, this historic duplex has been remodeled with brand new HVAC system, all new plumbing and electric. This unit features 522 additional square feet in finished attic space and an over-sized walk-out balcony on the second floor.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1401 Pheasant Drive
1401 Pheasant, Sherman, TX
Remodeled 4 bedroom. Appliances, gas logs, large backyard, Community pool.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
313 Chisholm
313 Chisholm Trail, Sherman, TX
No pets allowed. Updated home in nice community. Multiple living areas, wood burning fireplace, attached garage and a fenced yard.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1017 Canterbury Drive
1017 Canterbury Drive, Sherman, TX
Spacious 4 bedroom home that feels like you are living in the country! Large, covered back patio that looks out over a pasture.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4908 Indio Lane
4908 Indio Lane, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1583 sqft
Beautifully updated 3 bedrooom, 2 bath home with all new flooring, new paint. Open floorplan. Updated kitchen. Granite countertops and updated bathrooms. Modern hard surface flooring in living, dining and kitchen. Great floorplan. Will not last long.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1808 W Belden Street
1808 Belden Street, Sherman, TX
4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home in nice West Sherman neighborhood. All hard surface flooring with Tile and Parquet throughout. Large master closet. Fenced back yard and friendly neighborhood. Close to Fairview park and Hwy 1417.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3013 N Hickory
3013 North Hickory Street, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1477 sqft
Beautiful House in West Sherman with popular schools. Open floor plan with custom cabinets, granite in kitchen and bath areas, stainless steel appliances, engineered hardwoods in main living, dining and kitchen areas. Tile in utility and baths.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
621 S Andrews Avenue
621 South Andrews Avenue, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1144 sqft
*** Available June 1 **** Completely renovated 1-story home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath and a bonus room off the master that can serve as sitting room, den, media room etc. Kitchen has updated appliances, built in microwave, and tiled back splash.

June 2020 Sherman Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sherman Rent Report. Sherman rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sherman rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Sherman Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sherman Rent Report. Sherman rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sherman rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Sherman rents increased over the past month

Sherman rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sherman stand at $762 for a one-bedroom apartment and $969 for a two-bedroom. Sherman's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Sherman, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Sherman rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Sherman, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Sherman is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Sherman's median two-bedroom rent of $969 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Sherman.
    • While Sherman's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Sherman than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Sherman.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Sherman 1 BedroomsSherman 2 BedroomsSherman 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSherman 3 Bedrooms
    Sherman Apartments with BalconySherman Apartments with GarageSherman Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSherman Apartments with Parking
    Sherman Apartments with PoolSherman Apartments with Washer-DryerSherman Dog Friendly ApartmentsSherman Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
    Mesquite, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXCoppell, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
    Corinth, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXArdmore, OKDenison, TXFairview, TXDurant, OK

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
    The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Collin County Community College District