Apartment List
/
TX
/
sherman
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:41 AM

34 Apartments for rent in Sherman, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
17 Units Available
Brooks on Heritage Parkway
1305 S FM 1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
983 sqft
Welcome to luxury living at The Brooks on Heritage Parkway, Sherman’s newest apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
25 Units Available
Raintree Apartment Homes
800 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
870 sqft
Air-conditioned units boasting washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and all the necessary kitchen appliances. Dogs and cats permitted. Less than 2 miles from Binkley Park and Henry W. Sory Elementary.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:22am
11 Units Available
Easton Parc
1600 La Salle Drive, Sherman, TX
Studio
$560
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$660
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
900 sqft
At Easton Parc, our first priority is making our residents feel right at home. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer wall to wall carpeting, walk-in closets, dishwashers and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
$
17 Units Available
Northside on Travis
5111 N Travis St, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1213 sqft
Welcome to Northside on Travis Northside on Travis is the newest luxury property built in Sherman!! It is located in a great area, close to schools, shopping, dining and recreation.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
19 Units Available
Country Village
900 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
808 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1014 sqft
Beautiful location close to Herman Baker Park. Residents enjoy units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets and bathtub. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, sauna, on-site laundry and gym.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
209 N Colbert Avenue
209 North Colbert Avenue, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
951 sqft
Great location! Beautifully updated with awesome original wood floors! Large fenced backyard which includes a storage shed. 4th bedroom is a converted garage with separate window ac unit - great as optional game room.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
1010 S Crockett Street
1010 South Crockett Street, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2593 sqft
Located on Heritage Row, this historic duplex has been remodeled with brand new HVAC system, all new plumbing and electric. This unit features 522 additional square feet in finished attic space and an over-sized walk-out balcony on the second floor.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
1012 S Crocket
1012 South Crockett Street, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$3,000
4908 sqft
Located on Heritage Row, this historic home has been completely remodeled with brand new HVAC system, all new plumbing and electric.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
1017 Canterbury Drive
1017 Canterbury Drive, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2131 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom home that feels like you are living in the country! Large, covered back patio that looks out over a pasture.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
4908 Indio Lane
4908 Indio Lane, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1583 sqft
Beautifully updated 3 bedrooom, 2 bath home with all new flooring, new paint. Open floorplan. Updated kitchen. Granite countertops and updated bathrooms. Modern hard surface flooring in living, dining and kitchen. Great floorplan. Will not last long.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
1808 W Belden Street
1808 Belden Street, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1481 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home in nice West Sherman neighborhood. All hard surface flooring with Tile and Parquet throughout. Large master closet. Fenced back yard and friendly neighborhood. Close to Fairview park and Hwy 1417.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
1704 E Chaffin Street
1704 Chaffin Street, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1014 sqft
What a great little home, walking distance to Austin College, less than quarter mile. Completely remodeled, ready for a new tenant. Detached 2 car garage and small shed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
900 W Sycamore Street
900 West Sycamore Street, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1140 sqft
Updated and ready for move-in! Charming 3 bedroom home in West Sherman near Fairview Park. Refinished, original hardwood floors throughout living area and bedrooms. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Huge fenced in backyard with a deck.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4604 Woodlawn Road
4604 Woodlawn Road, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2601 sqft
Home recently built in 2018, featuring 3 car garage, large covered front porch. Stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen counter tops, ceramic tile backsplash and custom built kitchen cabinets.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2417 N Hickory Street
2417 North Hickory Street, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
1025 sqft
New construction in west Sherman! Excellent value priced under market rent. New duplex with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, all kitchen appliances are included; washer and dryer hookups. Covered back porch and fenced yard, yard mowing included in the rent.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1833 Skyline Dr
1833 Skyline Drive, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Executive Home Rental in Sherman - Property Id: 287305 This home has 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1920 Brookshire
1920 Brookshire Lane, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2313 sqft
Peaceful, quiet 3 bedroom 2 bath home - Located in the sought after neighborhood of Pebblebrook, this spacious home has all of the necessities for your family. Close to walking trails and walking distance to Pebblebrook Pond.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
1400 Robin Drive
1400 Robin Drive, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1826 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
WE OFFER SOCIAL DISTANCING FRIENDLY SHOWINGS. CALL FOR DETAILS. 3 bedrooms with bonus room which could be an office or 4th bedroom. 2 full bathrooms. 2 car attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Sherman
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
The Residence at Gateway Village
3415 Southbend Dr, Denison, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1025 sqft
The Residence at Gateway Village is a Class A resort-style, luxury apartment community located at Gateway Village in Denison, Texas. One and two-bedroom apartment homes are now available at The Residence at Gateway Village.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
2949 Preston Club Drive
2949 Preston Club Drive, Grayson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2522 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2949 Preston Club Drive in Grayson County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
2931 Preston Club Drive
2931 Preston Club Drive, Grayson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2810 sqft
Traditional style architecture, featuring a brick-stone façade, enhanced setting, featuring an auto court surrounded by lush landscaping, creating an elegant entry into this home. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1104 Silverton
1104 Silverton Dr, Grayson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1494 sqft
Property will be completed 6.26 and ready for MOVE IN on JULY 1st. A fence will be installed closer to completion and will look like the fences next to the property. This home is currently being built. The kitchen will have an island.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
5205 Ambergate Lane
5205 Ambergate Ln, Grayson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
2058 sqft
Coming Soon! Gorgeous new build home in the desirable Austin Landing community! Be the first to reside in this beauty by Stone Hollow Homes. Home offers an open living, dining and kitchen area with plenty of natural sunlight during the day.
Results within 5 miles of Sherman

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
1202 Munson
1202 W Munson St, Denison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 2 bath duplex in quiet West Denison neighborhood. Short walk to park, private patio, split bedrooms for privacy, and extra storage outside.
City Guide for Sherman, TX

Located in north Texas, Sherman is the county seat of Grayson County. Offering residents a bit of sophistication with a bit of southern charm, Sherman is home to a bumpin’ downtown arts district, a college campus, a plethora of outdoor recreation options, and some mighty fine — and inexpensive — apartment living.

More conservative than Austin and less “city” than Dallas, Sherman may be a small town but there’s nothing “small town” about it. There's great shopping, local eateries, beautiful views (specifically around Lake Texoma), and apartment living that's just downright inexpensive.

While it may not be bursting with high-rise condos and downtown apartments, Sherman pretty much wrote the book on affordable apartment rentals. Whether you are looking for a two bedroom luxury apartment, a short-term lease or a one bedroom furnished apartment, Sherman has a ton to offer prospective renters. There are even a few retirement apartment communities located throughout the city for those looking for a quaint place to kick up their feet.

If you’re in the market for a one bedroom apartment, you’ll spend between $470 and $625 in Sherman. Two-bedrooms range between $570 and $900. That may sound like a large gap but it’s important to note that luxury apartments tend to be on the higher end of the pricing scale because they feature everything from gated access to campus shuttles to fitness centers, pet parks, running trails, online rent payments, and energy efficient appliances.

No worries if you don’t want to live the life of luxury. Basic apartment rentals in Sherman typically feature a swimming pool, clubhouse, free Wi-Fi, and some utilities included. If you’re literally moving with the clothes on your back, don’t sweat that either. Communities like Bridges on Travis or The Villas of Park Haven feature furnished apartments for rent. You can move in and feel right at home in no time.

A security deposit of $150 is pretty standard around town for actually getting your foot in your apartment door. Those with pets should expect to pay around $200 and adhere to some weight and breed restrictions. Somewhere in Sherman there is always a move-in special, so be sure to call the rental office or visit the website.

Sherman offers a perfectly balanced lifestyle that’s ideal for the city mouse or the country mouse. You won’t just find festivals, parades, and free concerts downtown. You’ll also find fishing, hiking, and some everything-is-bigger-in-Texas style shopping. So take a chance and let this be your guide to finding a new apartment in Sherman today. Happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Sherman, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sherman renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Sherman 1 BedroomsSherman 2 BedroomsSherman 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSherman 3 Bedrooms
Sherman Apartments with BalconySherman Apartments with GarageSherman Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSherman Apartments with Parking
Sherman Apartments with PoolSherman Apartments with Washer-DryerSherman Dog Friendly ApartmentsSherman Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXCoppell, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
Corinth, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXArdmore, OKDenison, TXFairview, TXDurant, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District