Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:53 PM

18 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sherman, TX

Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
16 Units Available
Brooks on Heritage Parkway
1305 S FM 1417, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
983 sqft
Welcome to luxury living at The Brooks on Heritage Parkway, Sherman’s newest apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
25 Units Available
Raintree Apartment Homes
800 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$865
870 sqft
Air-conditioned units boasting washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and all the necessary kitchen appliances. Dogs and cats permitted. Less than 2 miles from Binkley Park and Henry W. Sory Elementary.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:57pm
11 Units Available
Easton Parc
1600 La Salle Drive, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$760
900 sqft
At Easton Parc, our first priority is making our residents feel right at home. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer wall to wall carpeting, walk-in closets, dishwashers and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:21pm
$
17 Units Available
Northside on Travis
5111 N Travis St, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1001 sqft
Welcome to Northside on Travis Northside on Travis is the newest luxury property built in Sherman!! It is located in a great area, close to schools, shopping, dining and recreation.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
8 Units Available
Parkview Apartment Homes
1200 W Taylor St, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$835
913 sqft
Units feature washer/dryer hook-ups, walk-in closets, carpet, air conditioning and dishwasher. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, pool and parking. Located close to Fairview Park and schools.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 06:16pm
13 Units Available
Creekview Apartment Homes
700 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
910 sqft
Energy-efficient windows, fireplaces, and in-unit laundry or washer/dryer hookups in apartments. Pet-friendly community offers gym, pool, and hot tub. Right next to Herman Baker Park. Four miles from Austin College.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 06:19pm
19 Units Available
Country Village
900 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$815
808 sqft
Beautiful location close to Herman Baker Park. Residents enjoy units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets and bathtub. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, sauna, on-site laundry and gym.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2210 N Travis St
2210 North Travis Street, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
883 sqft
2210 N Travis St Available 07/03/20 2 bedroom located in Sherman! - 2 bed, 1 bathroom house located in Sherman! $850 per month $850 deposit Contact Jayme.Bluestonepm@gmail.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1420 Park Place
1420 Park Place, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$999
800 sqft
ENJOY LUXURY LIVING IN SHERMAN Welcome to Park Place Luxury Apartments, a brand new development ready for you. Our apartments are 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, with open floorplans in kitchen, dining and living area.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1704 E Chaffin Street
1704 Chaffin Street, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1014 sqft
What a great little home, walking distance to Austin College, less than quarter mile. Completely remodeled, ready for a new tenant. Detached 2 car garage and small shed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2417 N Hickory Street
2417 North Hickory Street, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
1025 sqft
New construction in west Sherman! Excellent value priced under market rent. New duplex with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, all kitchen appliances are included; washer and dryer hookups. Covered back porch and fenced yard, yard mowing included in the rent.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2320 N Alexander Street
2320 Alexander Street, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1014 sqft
Brick duplex in west Sherman, quiet dead end street. There are 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 1,014 square feet. Kitchen has fridge, range and dishwasher. Central heat and air. Laundry has room for full size appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
106 W Fairview Street
106 West Fairview Street, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Brick duplex with convenient west Sherman location ready for immediate move in! Unit has 1,200 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, central heat and air, laundry room for full size washer and dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Sherman
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
The Residence at Gateway Village
3415 Southbend Dr, Denison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1025 sqft
The Residence at Gateway Village is a Class A resort-style, luxury apartment community located at Gateway Village in Denison, Texas. One and two-bedroom apartment homes are now available at The Residence at Gateway Village.
Results within 5 miles of Sherman

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1218 W Main St
1218 West Main Street, Denison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1174 sqft
- (RLNE5814187)

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
120 E Monterey Street
120 East Monterey Street, Denison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
3200 sqft
Charming open floor plan duplex located in quiet neighborhood in Denison, Tx. These duplex have been renovated with new fixtures and paint. 2 bed 1 bath with in unit laundry connections. Pet friendly with size and breed restrictions and $300.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1202 Munson
1202 W Munson St, Denison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 2 bath duplex in quiet West Denison neighborhood. Short walk to park, private patio, split bedrooms for privacy, and extra storage outside.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
924 West Coffin Street
924 West Coffin Street, Denison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath newly renovated apartment. Al bills paid. Conveniently located near HWY 75 and HWY 69. Minutes away from Grayson and Austin College. Access to free laundry facilities onsite.

June 2020 Sherman Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sherman Rent Report. Sherman rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sherman rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Sherman rents increased over the past month

Sherman rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sherman stand at $762 for a one-bedroom apartment and $969 for a two-bedroom. Sherman's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Sherman, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Sherman rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Sherman, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Sherman is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Sherman's median two-bedroom rent of $969 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Sherman.
    • While Sherman's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Sherman than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Sherman.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

