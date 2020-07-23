/
/
grayson county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:42 AM
103 Apartments for rent in Grayson County, TX📍
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
21 Units Available
Brooks on Heritage Parkway
1305 S FM 1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1003 sqft
Welcome to luxury living at The Brooks on Heritage Parkway, Sherman’s newest apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 12:19 AM
7 Units Available
Easton Parc
1600 La Salle Drive, Sherman, TX
Studio
$575
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$675
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
At Easton Parc, our first priority is making our residents feel right at home. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer wall to wall carpeting, walk-in closets, dishwashers and more.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 12:18 AM
16 Units Available
Northside on Travis
5111 N Travis St, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$864
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,514
1213 sqft
Welcome to Northside on Travis Northside on Travis is the newest luxury property built in Sherman!! It is located in a great area, close to schools, shopping, dining and recreation.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
13 Units Available
The Residence at Gateway Village
3415 Southbend Dr, Denison, TX
1 Bedroom
$956
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1025 sqft
The Residence at Gateway Village is a Class A resort-style, luxury apartment community located at Gateway Village in Denison, Texas. One and two-bedroom apartment homes are now available at The Residence at Gateway Village.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 12:11 AM
8 Units Available
Country Village
900 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$815
808 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1014 sqft
Beautiful location close to Herman Baker Park. Residents enjoy units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets and bathtub. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, sauna, on-site laundry and gym.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
23 Units Available
Raintree Apartment Homes
800 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
937 sqft
Air-conditioned units boasting washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and all the necessary kitchen appliances. Dogs and cats permitted. Less than 2 miles from Binkley Park and Henry W. Sory Elementary.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 12:27 AM
8 Units Available
Parkview Apartment Homes
1200 W Taylor St, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
868 sqft
Units feature washer/dryer hook-ups, walk-in closets, carpet, air conditioning and dishwasher. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, pool and parking. Located close to Fairview Park and schools.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 12:07 AM
7 Units Available
Creekview Apartment Homes
700 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
830 sqft
Energy-efficient windows, fireplaces, and in-unit laundry or washer/dryer hookups in apartments. Pet-friendly community offers gym, pool, and hot tub. Right next to Herman Baker Park. Four miles from Austin College.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
301 Southwest
301 South West Main Street, Van Alstyne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1575 sqft
Don't miss out on your opportunity to live in this beautiful 4 bedroom 4 bath Copper Creek Condo built in 2015 and located on the TAMU Bus Route -- last pick up and first drop off.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
608 N 6th Street
608 N 6th St, Gunter, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1293 sqft
2018 BUILT HOME. AUGUST 1st AVAILABLE. OPEN Floor Plan with spacious living , Hard Wood Floors, Kitchen Tiles, Granite Kitchen Counter, Stainless Steel Appliances, Garage Door Opener. Large Master Bedroom with access to back porch.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1417 Hanover Lane
1417 Hanover Lane, Van Alstyne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1658 sqft
Almost new 3 bed 2 bath home with extra large living room is ideal for entertaining. Stainless appliances, extra tile and over sized garage area a few of the extra perks to go along with this gem. Washer, Dryer and Fridge remain with the home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
22 Circle Drive
22 Circle Drive, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1266 sqft
Here is the 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home you have been waiting for! Freshly updated and remodeled. You will love the gas cook top in the kitchen.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
917 S Farmington Road
917 S Farmington Rd, Howe, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1298 sqft
Great location!!! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex located with convenient access to Highway 75! Nice open floor plan with a spacious living room and kitchen. Refrigerator provided. Master bedroom suite with its own master bathroom and walk in closet.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
205 W Main Street
205 West Main Street, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2800 sqft
A LOFT FOR LEASE! This beautiful 2700 SF Luxury Loft, in Historic Downtown Denison features 3 Bedrooms & 2 Baths. Large Master, 580 SF, has walkout covered balcony.
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
211 W Taylor Street
211 West Taylor Street, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1253 sqft
Location, Location, Location! This 3BR, 1BA, 3-car garage is clean and ready to move in. A great location close to church, dining, grocery and retail. Also, includes an office-work shop in the garage.
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
4910 Camp Verde Circle
4910 Camp Verde Circle, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1619 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to lease in the ever popular Austin Landing neighborhood in Sherman. This 3 bed 2 bath 1 story home features hand scraped hardwood floors in entry, living and kitchen areas.
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
520 Appaloosa Lane
520 Appaloosa Ln, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2466 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to lease in this new neighborhood of Austin Landing. Hand scraped hardwoods thru out the ground floor entry, dining, kitchen and living areas. This 2016 build shows like a new construction home.
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
4902 Liberty Hill Trail
4902 Liberty Hill Trail, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1874 sqft
A great opportunity to lease in this ever growing popular neighborhood of Austin Landing. Perfectly located to retail shops, HWY 82 and quick easy access to HWY 75.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
510 Dewitt Street
510 Dewitt Avenue, Collinsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
1048 sqft
Fresh coats of paint and super clean! This two bedroom traditional home from the 50's is just darling! Original hardwood floors in the bedrooms, and new carpet in the living room make this home ready for immediate move-in.
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1724 S Waco Street
1724 Waco Street, Van Alstyne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1242 sqft
This 2 story Town-Home has been newly renovated with full paint, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, & new carpet. Two bedrooms upstairs, and Master on the first level. Garage located in the back.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1925 N Ross Avenue
1925 North Ross Avenue, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1056 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home located in the Milan Heights community in Sherman, TX. Well established neighborhood close to historic Austin College with great access to shopping, restaurants and the Interstate.
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
917 Robineta
917 Robineta Ln, Gunter, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1068 sqft
Delightful duplex unit with higher end finish out. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Galley kitchen with ss appliances, fridge included with approved lease. Wood look floors and large yard with wood fence and patio is ready for entertaining!
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
447 N Woods Street
447 North Woods Street, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1125 sqft
Upstairs unit available this unit has an assigned covered parking space. One animal allowed 20 pounds when full grown. Great location in the heart of Sherman. Pets must be 20 lbs. or smaller. No dish or satellite. only Sparklight available.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3107 N Hickory Street
3107 North Hickory Street, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1467 sqft
Beautiful, only 3 years old, well maintained, with all the nice amenities! This one has it all! You will enjoy the wood like flooring, tile, & carpet in bedrooms. Granite counter tops in kitchen and tile backsplash.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Grayson County area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXCelina, TXVan Alstyne, TXDenison, TXSherman, TXDurant, OKAnna, TX