Apartment List
/
TX
/
sherman
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:30 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Sherman, TX with pool

Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
26 Units Available
Raintree Apartment Homes
800 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
870 sqft
Air-conditioned units boasting washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and all the necessary kitchen appliances. Dogs and cats permitted. Less than 2 miles from Binkley Park and Henry W. Sory Elementary.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
17 Units Available
Northside on Travis
5111 N Travis St, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$864
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,514
1213 sqft
Welcome to Northside on Travis Northside on Travis is the newest luxury property built in Sherman!! It is located in a great area, close to schools, shopping, dining and recreation.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
11 Units Available
Easton Parc
1600 La Salle Drive, Sherman, TX
Studio
$575
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$675
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
At Easton Parc, our first priority is making our residents feel right at home. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer wall to wall carpeting, walk-in closets, dishwashers and more.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
38 Units Available
Brooks on Heritage Parkway
1305 S FM 1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
983 sqft
Welcome to luxury living at The Brooks on Heritage Parkway, Sherman’s newest apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
13 Units Available
Country Village
900 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
808 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1014 sqft
Beautiful location close to Herman Baker Park. Residents enjoy units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets and bathtub. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, sauna, on-site laundry and gym.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
11 Units Available
Parkview Apartment Homes
1200 W Taylor St, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
913 sqft
Units feature washer/dryer hook-ups, walk-in closets, carpet, air conditioning and dishwasher. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, pool and parking. Located close to Fairview Park and schools.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
9 Units Available
Creekview Apartment Homes
700 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
910 sqft
Energy-efficient windows, fireplaces, and in-unit laundry or washer/dryer hookups in apartments. Pet-friendly community offers gym, pool, and hot tub. Right next to Herman Baker Park. Four miles from Austin College.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
4910 Camp Verde Circle
4910 Camp Verde Circle, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1619 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to lease in the ever popular Austin Landing neighborhood in Sherman. This 3 bed 2 bath 1 story home features hand scraped hardwood floors in entry, living and kitchen areas.
Results within 1 mile of Sherman
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
15 Units Available
The Residence at Gateway Village
3415 Southbend Dr, Denison, TX
1 Bedroom
$943
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
1025 sqft
The Residence at Gateway Village is a Class A resort-style, luxury apartment community located at Gateway Village in Denison, Texas. One and two-bedroom apartment homes are now available at The Residence at Gateway Village.
Results within 10 miles of Sherman

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
301 Southwest
301 South West Main Street, Van Alstyne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1575 sqft
Don't miss out on your opportunity to live in this beautiful 4 bedroom 4 bath Copper Creek Condo built in 2015 and located on the TAMU Bus Route -- last pick up and first drop off.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
1417 Hanover Lane
1417 Hanover Lane, Van Alstyne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1658 sqft
Almost new 3 bed 2 bath home with extra large living room is ideal for entertaining. Stainless appliances, extra tile and over sized garage area a few of the extra perks to go along with this gem. Washer, Dryer and Fridge remain with the home.

July 2020 Sherman Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Sherman Rent Report. Sherman rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sherman rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Sherman Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Sherman Rent Report. Sherman rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sherman rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Sherman rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Sherman rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Sherman stand at $762 for a one-bedroom apartment and $969 for a two-bedroom. Sherman's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Sherman, but trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, half have seen increases while the other half have been decreasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Sherman rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Sherman has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Sherman is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Sherman's median two-bedroom rent of $969 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Sherman remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Sherman than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Sherman.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Sherman 1 BedroomsSherman 2 BedroomsSherman 3 BedroomsSherman Apartments with Balcony
    Sherman Apartments with GarageSherman Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSherman Apartments with ParkingSherman Apartments with Pool
    Sherman Apartments with Washer-DryerSherman Dog Friendly ApartmentsSherman Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
    Mesquite, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXCoppell, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
    Corinth, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXArdmore, OKDenison, TXFairview, TXDurant, OK

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
    The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Collin County Community College District