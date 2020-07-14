All apartments in Sherman
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Creekview Apartment Homes

700 S FM-1417 · (903) 206-2383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

700 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX 75092

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3207 · Avail. now

$790

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Unit 6213 · Avail. now

$855

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8112 · Avail. Jul 17

$820

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Unit 8210 · Avail. now

$895

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 888 sqft

Unit 2206 · Avail. now

$895

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 888 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Creekview Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
hot tub
Welcome home to Creekview apartments where we offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floors plans equipped with deluxe features such as fireplaces and energy efficient windows. Come home to serenity, luxury, and comfort. Come home to Creekview.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Creekview Apartment Homes have any available units?
Creekview Apartment Homes has 9 units available starting at $790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sherman, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sherman Rent Report.
What amenities does Creekview Apartment Homes have?
Some of Creekview Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Creekview Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Creekview Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Creekview Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Creekview Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Creekview Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Creekview Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Creekview Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Creekview Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Creekview Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Creekview Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Creekview Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Creekview Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Creekview Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Creekview Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
