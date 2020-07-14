Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Creekview Apartment Homes.
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
air conditioning
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
Welcome home to Creekview apartments where we offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floors plans equipped with deluxe features such as fireplaces and energy efficient windows. Come home to serenity, luxury, and comfort. Come home to Creekview.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)