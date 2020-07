Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Well kept and maintained home on nice large treed corner lot. 3BR, 2BA large spacious home, can be 2 living or one dining or 1 living and 2 dining areas, spacious large rooms, many of cabinet and closet space, 2 car garage with workshop/laundry room with window uni. Ready for you to move in! Close to post office, restaurants, and easy access too IH-10 and Hwy 46.