602 E Court Street

Beautiful 1920's Craftsman Cottage on HUGE lot!! This 3B/2Ba home is full of charm with lovely hardwood flooring, 12' ceilings and lots of natural light. Living room is spacious and opens to large dining room featuring large, cedar built-in bench with beautiful bay windows. As well as being filled with charm, the house comes with a large double lot. Centrally located to Downtown Seguin & at only $1595/month, this house is a steal! Come take a look and be prepared to call this place your home!