All apartments in Seguin
Find more places like 602 E Court Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seguin, TX
/
602 E Court Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:09 AM

602 E Court Street

602 East Court Street · (832) 758-5351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

602 East Court Street, Seguin, TX 78155

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 1920's Craftsman Cottage on HUGE lot!! This 3B/2Ba home is full of charm with lovely hardwood flooring, 12' ceilings and lots of natural light. Living room is spacious and opens to large dining room featuring large, cedar built-in bench with beautiful bay windows. As well as being filled with charm, the house comes with a large double lot. Centrally located to Downtown Seguin & at only $1595/month, this house is a steal! Come take a look and be prepared to call this place your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 E Court Street have any available units?
602 E Court Street has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 602 E Court Street have?
Some of 602 E Court Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 E Court Street currently offering any rent specials?
602 E Court Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 E Court Street pet-friendly?
No, 602 E Court Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seguin.
Does 602 E Court Street offer parking?
No, 602 E Court Street does not offer parking.
Does 602 E Court Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 E Court Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 E Court Street have a pool?
No, 602 E Court Street does not have a pool.
Does 602 E Court Street have accessible units?
No, 602 E Court Street does not have accessible units.
Does 602 E Court Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 E Court Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 602 E Court Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 E Court Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 602 E Court Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oak Hollow
1439 Barnes Dr
Seguin, TX 78155
Ranch 123
3063 TX-123
Seguin, TX 78155
Middletowne
1111 State Hwy 123 Byp N
Seguin, TX 78155

Similar Pages

Seguin 1 BedroomsSeguin 2 Bedrooms
Seguin Apartments with ParkingSeguin Apartments with Pool
Seguin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXMcQueeney, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXWimberley, TXBulverde, TXWindcrest, TX
Floresville, TXTimberwood Park, TXOlmos Park, TXBalcones Heights, TXLeon Valley, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBarton Creek, TXHornsby Bend, TXHelotes, TXBastrop, TXPleasanton, TXKenedy, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas Lutheran UniversityHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity