Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
lobby
Encino Pointe offers our residents a beautiful retreat located on 26 lush acres in the Texas Hill Country. Offering comfortably priced 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartment homes less than 5 minutes from the San Marcos Historic Downtown Square. Make yourself at home.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $15.50 for 1 applicant, $10 for each additional
Deposit: $100-$400 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: 60lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Encino Pointe Apartment Homes have any available units?
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes has 3 units available starting at $1,009 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does Encino Pointe Apartment Homes have?
Some of Encino Pointe Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Encino Pointe Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Encino Pointe Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Encino Pointe Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Encino Pointe Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Encino Pointe Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Encino Pointe Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Encino Pointe Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Encino Pointe Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Encino Pointe Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Encino Pointe Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Encino Pointe Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Encino Pointe Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
No, Encino Pointe Apartment Homes does not have units with dishwashers.