All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like Colony Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
Colony Square
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:20 AM

Colony Square

705 River Rd · (512) 439-0792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Blanco Gardens
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

705 River Rd, San Marcos, TX 78666
Blanco Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
pool
You are going to love coming home to this awesome place! Recently renovated, enjoy many indulgence such as granite counters, custom cabinetry, mosaic backsplashes and stainless steel or black appliances. Rent a canoe on-site and enjoy an afternoon on the San Marcos River. Hang out by the pool or take your furry friend to the dog park. This community fills up quickly so don't miss this great opportunity! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Colony Square have any available units?
Colony Square has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does Colony Square have?
Some of Colony Square's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Colony Square currently offering any rent specials?
Colony Square isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Colony Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Colony Square is pet friendly.
Does Colony Square offer parking?
No, Colony Square does not offer parking.
Does Colony Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Colony Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Colony Square have a pool?
Yes, Colony Square has a pool.
Does Colony Square have accessible units?
No, Colony Square does not have accessible units.
Does Colony Square have units with dishwashers?
No, Colony Square does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Colony Square?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sadler House Luxury Apartment Homes
1271 Sadler Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Cedars of San Marcos
1101 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Nest Apartments
518 Linda Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Parkway Grande Apartment Homes
1811 Medical Pkwy
San Marcos, TX 78666
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Clarewood Apartments
1400 Clarewood Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Springmarc Apartments
1350 Sadler Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Blanco Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas State UniversityHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity