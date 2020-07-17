All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:13 AM

904 Sagewood Trail

904 Sagewood Trail · (512) 618-5870
Location

904 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX 78666

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 18

$1,450

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1446 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
JULY MOVE IN!! Apply Online To Save Your Spot!!! Video-https://youtu.be/AwlfwHYc6Rs 3 Bedrooms (all on second story), 2.5 bathrooms. Wood flooring throughout, ginormous master bedroom with personal bathroom and 3 closets, shaded fenced in backyard, great for pets! Attached two-car garage for off-street parking! Apply today at www.havenpointpm.com
Large Duplex with 3bdrm / 2.5 bath with 2 car garage and fenced backyard on both sides. Units are approx 1450 SF each side. On the bus route. Located near campus at Texas State University

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Sagewood Trail have any available units?
904 Sagewood Trail has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 904 Sagewood Trail have?
Some of 904 Sagewood Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Sagewood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
904 Sagewood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Sagewood Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 904 Sagewood Trail is pet friendly.
Does 904 Sagewood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 904 Sagewood Trail offers parking.
Does 904 Sagewood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Sagewood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Sagewood Trail have a pool?
No, 904 Sagewood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 904 Sagewood Trail have accessible units?
No, 904 Sagewood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Sagewood Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 Sagewood Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
