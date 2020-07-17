904 Sagewood Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

JULY MOVE IN!! Apply Online To Save Your Spot!!! Video-https://youtu.be/AwlfwHYc6Rs 3 Bedrooms (all on second story), 2.5 bathrooms. Wood flooring throughout, ginormous master bedroom with personal bathroom and 3 closets, shaded fenced in backyard, great for pets! Attached two-car garage for off-street parking! Apply today at www.havenpointpm.com

Large Duplex with 3bdrm / 2.5 bath with 2 car garage and fenced backyard on both sides. Units are approx 1450 SF each side. On the bus route. Located near campus at Texas State University